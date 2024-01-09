Qatar: Promomedia, a proud member of JGROUP, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our out-of-home ventures – the procurement of static outdoor & digital media screens at Al Maha Island, Qatar's premium leisure destination.

This strategic step reaffirms our dedication to transforming the landscape of Outdoor/ Digital interaction, elevating how individuals connect, explore, and immerse themselves in the urban environment.

Al Maha Island is the ultimate entertainment and leisure hotspot, taking the tourism and hospitality sectors in Qatar to a new level. Located across Lusail Marina promenade and linked to the mainland via a causeway, Al Maha Island attracts over 2 million visitors per year.

“We have strategically deployed 16 Muppies with LED displays, 5 LED Billboards, and an eye-catching Hoarding in which we have implemented an array of advertising solutions designed to leave a lasting impression."

Patrick Haber, Vice President of JGroup & PromoMedia’s General Manager said: “Renowned as the pioneers in the outdoor signage enterprise we have carved our path by delivering advertising solutions and fostering enduring partnerships across the Middle East & Africa. Our ethos represents a fresh perspective on advertising, characterized by our commitment to brand-building through innovative advertising and technology services.

Through the utilization of these digital media screens & the static hoarding, we aim to showcase valuable and engaging content, enriching the experiences of all visitors to Al Maha Island.”

It is worth noting that this collaboration with Estithmar Holding through its subsidiary Estithmar Ventures will further strengthen the engagement with Al Maha Island visitors and will help attract external advertisers to promote their work through the well-designed outdoor and digital campaign.