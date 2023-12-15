Set to take place from January 16-18, 2024, at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre, iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 is the highly anticipated event in the dynamic online trading landscape of the MENA region. With just a few weeks remaining, this expo promises an exclusive and enriching experience, offering valuable insights, networking opportunities, and potential business prospects attracting participants globally.

The iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 is expected to bring together thousands of leading brands and industry experts under one roof, making it a high-profile event. With over 3,500 professionals expected, this event will serve as a vibrant hub where brokers, traders, and fintech industry professionals can connect, exchange ideas and explore new business potential.

This extraordinary gathering is set to feature leading brands like Exness, NCM Investment, Nuvei, AvaTrade and ATFX and promises to unveil state-of-the-art solutions that will shape the sector's trajectory.

What to Expect at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024

iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 is expected to showcase a remarkable array of innovative and game-changing advancements. From revolutionary product launches to transformative technology demos, the expo will captivate attendees and set new industry standards. It will serve as a gateway to the vibrant MENA region, a hotbed of innovation and growth.

Discover the exclusive opportunities that await at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 including:

Insightful speaker sessions via 3 content stages

Countless networking opportunities

Unique offerings presented by 140+ exhibitors on the expo floor

Casual networking with peers at the event's official welcome party

Attendees can engage in sessions exploring the latest trends, including the prop trading revolution, cybersecurity in the MENA region, and Dubai's ascent as a fintech hub. The expo's comprehensive content track spans three dynamic stages the Speaker Hall, the Idea Hub, and the newly launched Traders Arena offering a wealth of insights and perspectives from renowned industry experts.

This year's event emphasises the B2C space, recognising the growing influence of individual traders and their evolving needs. In response to this discerning audience, iFX EXPO Dubai introduces the Traders Arena - a dedicated stage designed to empower and educate traders of all levels. This space serves as an interactive hub, shaping new relationships, strengthening existing ones, and facilitating networking between traders and brokers.

At the Traders Arena, the iFX EXPO Know-How Series offers interactive sessions tailored for Introducing Brokers (IBs). These sessions guide individuals in building a successful brokerage firm, empowering them to achieve their entrepreneurial goals.

Discover the full agenda of the event here.

Why You Need to Attend iFX EXPO Dubai 2024

iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 is an opportunity to forge connections and build lasting relationships through unique one-on-one networking and engagement opportunities. Attendees can participate in meaningful discussions with industry leaders, brokers, and fellow traders worldwide. For the first time, attendees will also be able to take advantage of key insights from industry experts across three dynamic content stages.

With over 3,500 industry enthusiasts gathering at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 a hub of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing the future of the online trading industry takes centre stage. Attendees can gain a firsthand glimpse into the latest trends, explore untapped opportunities, and position themselves for success in this dynamic market.

Explore the list of sponsors and exhibitors for the event and identify key players to meet in Dubai.

Secure Your Spot Now

iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 looks forward to welcoming you for an exclusive online trading experience. Register now to attend MENA's largest online trading event!