Paramount, the global aerospace and technology company, in strategic partnership with AAL Group Ltd, is proud to showcase significant advancements in Mi-type helicopter solutions at this year’s Dubai Airshow.

AAL Group successfully completed the first stage of testing for composite blades in the UAE. AAL's team, together with Paramount, will continue the testing process to achieve full qualification. This significant achievement represents a pivotal step towards the planned commencement of blades production at AAL's MRO facilities in Sharjah, UAE.

The composite blades, with technical characteristics surpassing those of legacy metal blades, offer new benefits for operators. Notably, they offer significantly longer operational life than the legacy blades and allow for the replacement of individual damaged blade, rather than the entire set, ensuring cost-efficiency and minimal downtime. In case of any damage, a damaged blade or set can be swiftly repaired on-site, ensuring a shorter turnaround time.

Following the initial partnership announcement on February 21, 2023, AAL Group and Paramount continue to strengthen collaboration on the production of composite blades, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of Mi-type helicopters.

To learn more about the advantages of composite blades, visit AAL Group’s stand at the Dubai Air Show

About Paramount

Paramount is a leading global defence and aerospace company with a 29-year history of innovation and excellence. The company is dedicated to empowering governments to safeguard their nations, ensuring territorial sovereignty, and fostering peace and stability. With a presence in 25 countries and a strategic partnership programme, Paramount continues to extend its reach and impact across the globe.

About AAL Group Ltd.

AAL Group Ltd. is a premier international aviation organisation offering a comprehensive range of services for Mi-type helicopter platforms. With over 23 years of dedication to excellence, AAL Group provides reliable and proven solutions, including maintenance, repairs, and training, to ensure the operational readiness and airworthiness of helicopter fleets worldwide.