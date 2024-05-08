Dubai, United Arab Emirates -Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road, renowned for its commitment to unparalleled hospitality, proudly announces the appointment of Mohammed Issa as the Director of Rooms. In this pivotal role, Mohammed is responsible for overseeing and enhancing the execution of the hotel’s operational procedures, delivering key strategic initiatives, and overseeing various verticals including Front Office, Housekeeping and Guest relations. With his extensive expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence, Mohammed will lead in maintaining and enhancing the impeccable standards that define the Fairmont brand, ensuring that every guest receives nothing short of extraordinary service and that each stay turns moments into memories.

Mohammed Issa is a seasoned professional with over 18 years of experience within the Hospitality Industry, honing his skills and expertise in various operational and managerial roles with esteemed hospitality brands. Notably, he has held the position of Director of Front Office at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, as well as Assistant Front Office Manager roles at St. Regis Amman in Jordan and Burj Al Arab in Dubai. Throughout his distinguished career, Mohammed has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at optimizing team operations and achieving remarkable results such as orchestrating a remarkable enhancement in the hotel's guest satisfaction scores at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, he has exhibited strategic planning to support business growth, adept revenue generation through upselling and effective management of Rooms Division responsibilities. His passion for creating memorable experiences for guests and colleagues through a very engaging and motivated team is her driving force throughout his journey.

Commenting on his appointment, Mohammed Issa states, "I am truly honored to join the esteemed Fairmont Dubai family as the Director of Rooms. I am excited to leverage my experience and passion for hospitality to elevate the guest experience, ensuring that the hotel’s service culture is aligned with our core values and to uphold the renowned standards of excellence that define the Fairmont brand."

Further adding to this, General Manager of Fairmont Dubai Joe Nassoura said, "We are delighted to welcome Mohammed Issa to our team. The standards and quality of service at any hotel determine the guest’s experience. Here at Fairmont Dubai, Mohammed Issa and his expertise in handling hospitality affairs play a vital role in our unparalleled guest experience. We are confident that his drive for results, strategic leadership, dynamic personality, and innovative ideas will exceed the Room Division Operations’ set goals and will contribute positively to the guest experience and overall profitability of the hotel”.

Mohammed Issa’s unwavering commitment to guest experience and excellence, coupled with his ability to oversee various aspects of hotel operations, positions him as an invaluable asset in steering Fairmont Hotels towards continued success. His appointment as the Director of Rooms reflects Fairmont's commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences.

