The Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries and its Iraqi counterpart recently signed a memorandum of understanding in the water sector.

The agreement aims to identify ways of responding to technological development and research, as well as sharing expertise in the field and encouraging economic and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Agriculture Minister Abdelmonem Belati and Iraqi Water Resources Minister Aoun Diab Abdullah at the 4th International Water Conference held in Baghdad on April 27-29.

