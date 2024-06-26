The water situation in Tunisia is very critical, said Water Distribution Utility (French: SONEDE) Central Director in charge of water saving Chawki Ben Mansour. The adoption by citizens of water-saving behaviour (around 120 litres a day) could provide 30 million m3 a year, he added.

In an interview with TAP at its TV Studio, the official added that SONEDE had recently conducted an awareness campaign to inform citizens of the critical drinking water situation due to the drought and rainfall deficit.

The water reserves in Tunisia's dams (the country's most important supplier of drinking water) are estimated at around 720 million m3, down by some 200 million m3 compared with the same period last year.

SONEDE produces around 720 million m3 of drinking water/year, he added, indicating that Tunisian dams reserves have reached its lowest levels in the various regions.

The situation calls for synergy between the various stakeholders and the adoption of a rational approach to water management.

SONEDE is relying heavily on the awareness of its citizens, who will need to attach great importance to the drinking water issue and to mastering its management.

In turn, SONEDE seeks to strengthen its supply capacity, he said.

According to him, if people adopt a rational approach to drinking water consumption, this could provide between 100 and 120 litres of water/day for each family, an amount equivalent to that of a small water dam.

Water demand in Tunisia currently exceeds supply, he pointed out.

"If the dams were completely full, we would not be in a critical position in terms of drinking water supply," he said, calling on the public to support water-saving policies.

For its part, SONEDE is committed to adopt the various measures needed to save water and rationalise consumption by renewing networks and dealing with leaks in record time, Ben Mansour indicated.

