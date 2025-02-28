Tunis: President Kais Saied met on Tuesday at the Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri and Secretary of State to the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, in charge of Water Resources, Hamadi Habaieb.

According to a video of the meeting released by the Presidency on Wednesday, the Head of State addressed the state of water networks and some dams that have become "neglected due to insufficient maintenance."

He emphasised Tunisia's need for "new water legislation that meets the demands of the people," noting that current water laws have not been "implemented as required."

Additionally, the President of the Republic called on the Ministry of Agriculture to intervene in the management of mountain lakes and urged it to "prepare now for the upcoming harvest season and ensure proper grain storage."

During the meeting, President Kais Saied stressed that "the agricultural sector is the future," adding that "Tunisia cannot achieve full sovereignty while its citizens depend on food imports."

He recalled that Tunisia was a grain exporter until the 1960s.

