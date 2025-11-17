BARKA: Under the auspices of Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, Nama Water Services officially inaugurated the Al Shikhaikhat Renewed Water Network in the Wilayat of Barka on Thursday.

The ceremony, held near the Seeb wastewater treatment and reclaimed water production plant, was attended by dignitaries, farmers and beneficiaries.

Valued at over RO 2 million, the first phase of the project includes more than 40 kilometres of pipelines, ranging from 63 mm to 500 mm in diameter, supplying reclaimed water to 40 farms. By the inauguration, Nama had already received over 100 new connection requests, reflecting growing confidence in reclaimed water as a reliable agricultural resource.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the initiative supports environmental sustainability, boosts agricultural productivity, and reduces pressure on groundwater, providing high-quality water for modern farming practices across the governorates. “Our treated water will now support farmers, ensuring food security and bolstering the agricultural sector of Oman,” said Qais bin Saud al Zakwani, CEO of Nama Water Services.

Phase one also marks a major step in Nama’s digital transformation journey. The renewed water network is fully integrated with the central SCADA system, enabling real-time monitoring, while smart metres offer beneficiaries a seamless digital experience via the Nama Water mobile app.

Nama unveiled its new reclaimed water brand, Manhal Nama, symbolising sustainability, innovation and renewal. The logo features a green leaf representing growth and a purple leaf for innovation.

The project lays the foundation for future expansion across Al Batinah North and along the Al Batinah Expressway, while plans are underway for interconnecting wastewater treatment plants and constructing a reclaimed water transmission line between Nizwa and Manah by mid-2026.

Nama Water Services affirmed that the initiative strengthens its role as a national partner in Oman’s water sustainability goals, promoting the circular economy and supporting agricultural and economic development across Oman.



