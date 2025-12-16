Held under the auspices of HH Sayyid Tarik bin Shabib al Said, Chairman of OGFA, the event formed part of Oman Water Week and was conducted in collaboration with Nama Water Services, with support from the German Water Partnership.

The Water Majlis 2025, organised by the Oman German Friendship Association (OGFA), brought together senior decision-makers, technical experts and private sector leaders to advance dialogue on Oman’s long-term water security and turn cooperation into practical outcomes. Held in Muscat under the auspices of HH Sayyid Tarik bin Shabib al Said, Chairman of OGFA, the event formed part of Oman Water Week and was conducted in collaboration with Nama Water Services, with support from the German Water Partnership and IntercityHotel Muscat.

The Majlis served as a public–private platform to discuss strategic investments, technology transfer and innovation in the water sector, at a time when Oman faces rising demand, climate pressures and the need for more efficient infrastructure. Discussions focused on priority areas including reducing non-revenue water, pipeline rehabilitation, treated effluent reuse and the application of digital and AI-powered solutions to improve system performance.

Opening the event, HH Sayyid Tarik highlighted the fundamental importance of water, noting that it is “a resource that shapes every nation’s destiny” and urging participants to look beyond short-term solutions. “Water is both challenge and opportunity,” he said, adding that regions which manage it wisely become “centres of stability, innovation and cooperation”. His remarks set the tone for a Majlis that emphasised long-term planning, resilience and partnership.

Drawing on Oman’s heritage, the OGFA Chairman referenced the aflaj irrigation system as a symbol of stewardship and fairness, while also pointing to modern desalination and network investments as evidence of how science and innovation can address scarcity. He underscored that Oman Vision 2040 provides a clear framework for sustainable growth, with the water sector playing a central role in economic and social development.

HH Sayyid Tarik also highlighted the role of Nama Water Services in reshaping the national water landscape, particularly through long-term capital investment programmes. “This is sustainability translated into daily decision-making”, he said, stressing that success will depend on collaboration across sectors and borders. Germany, he noted, remains a trusted partner, recognised for its technological excellence and reliability in the water sector.

Beyond presentations, participants agreed that the true value of the Water Majlis lay in building connections that can lead to concrete projects. A key outcome of the discussions was the proposal to establish a dedicated water taskforce to drive German–Omani cooperation forward, helping to convert dialogue into pilot projects, joint research, capacity-building initiatives and investment opportunities.

Innovation and human capital were also central themes. HH Sayyid Tarik described Oman’s young engineers and scientists as “the country’s most powerful renewable resource”, emphasising that combining local expertise with international experience can deliver solutions that are both locally grounded and globally relevant. He called on stakeholders to focus not only on technology, but also on nurturing talent and skills for the future.

Concluding the Majlis, the OGFA Chairman urged participants to move decisively from discussion to action. “Progress emerges not in isolation, but through collective effort”, he said, expressing hope that the Water Majlis 2025 would lead to lasting partnerships and transformative innovations that secure a sustainable water future for Oman and beyond.

By convening government entities, utilities, technology providers and financiers, the Water Majlis reinforced Oman’s commitment to water security as a strategic national priority, while positioning international cooperation as a key enabler of resilience, efficiency and long-term sustainability.

