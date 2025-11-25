Muscat – Under the patronage of H H Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham al Said, Nama Water Services marked the completion of strategic water projects worth more than RO408mn on Monday, coinciding with National Day celebrations.

The projects form a major phase in upgrading the national water network and include the second package of the Dakhliyah transmission line reinforcement, the North-South Batinah transmission line, the North-South Sharqiyah transmission line, and the first package of distribution networks in Mudhaibi.

Qais bin Saud al Zakwani, CEO of Nama Water Services, said the projects aim to improve supply to areas experiencing rapid population and industrial growth, and to meet demand projections through to 2040. He noted that the projects generated more than RO112mn in local value, including over RO44mn for SMEs.

He informed that the works involved laying more than 620km of main transmission pipelines and building 27 strategic reservoirs of capacity exceeding 615,000 cubic metres. Operational upgrades were also introduced, including digital monitoring and smart metering, helping reduce water loss by 15%. More than 1,700 Omanis were employed through supporting companies during implementation.

The Dakhliyah reinforcement project, costing over RO126mn, expands the transmission system to meet domestic, industrial and tourism demand. It includes 174km of new pipelines, a 350,000 cubic metre reservoir in Samail, five parallel reservoirs at pumping stations, and five new pumping stations.

The North-South Sharqiyah project, starting at the Al Ashkharah Desalination Plant, has a total cost of RO129mn. It uses pipes ranging from 300mm to 1,300mm in diameter and includes 312km of pipelines, four new pumping stations, reinforcement of three existing stations, and 17 reservoirs with capacity of up to 265,000 cubic metres. The project involves complete civil, mechanical and electrical works, as well as monitoring and control systems.

The North-South Batinah transmission upgrade, costing RO88mn, will supply all wilayats in both governorates and improve interconnection between the desalination plants in Quriyat, Ghubra, Barka and Suhar. The works include 140km of pipelines, five reservoirs totalling 88,000 cubic metres, and several pumping stations – including a four-pump station – and a 50,000 cubic metre reservoir in Barka, besides new facilities in Musannah, Suwaiq and Saham.

The first package of the Mudhaibi distribution project, valued at RO65mn, will serve scattered villages and population centres including Al Rawdha, Al Akhdhar, Samad al Shan, Khadhra Bani Difa’ and central Mudhaibi. It is expected to benefit more than 130,000 people in 2025, increasing to over 154,000 by 2040. The project includes 820km of distribution networks, booster pumps and 11,750 household connections.

