Iraq’s Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Public Municipalities announced last week that four key water projects were completed during 2023.

These include the Al-Kut Grand Water Project, the Diyala Water Project in Salah al-Din Governorate, the Al-Salam Water Project and Al-Sarajqa Water Project, both located in Mansouria in Diyala Governorate, the Iraqi News Agency said in a report quoting Director of the Water Directorate in the ministry Ammar Adel Al-Maliki.

Al-Maliki said the directorate had listed these and several projects under a program launched by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani to complete delayed or stalled projects.

He said the plan for 2024 includes completion of six projects with four projects already in the final stages. These include:

Al-Amara Grand Water Project in Maysan Governorate with a capacity of 16,000 cubic metres per hour.

Qayyarah-Shura-Tal Abta Water Project in Nineveh Governorate

Central Zuhour Water Project with a capacity of 10,000 cubic metres per hour north of Baghdad Governorate

Central Nahrawan Water Project in Baghdad

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

