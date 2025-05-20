RIYADH — Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads General Authority Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser launched on Monday a number of innovative initiatives for the Hajj Season of 2025, with the aim of enhancing the comfort of pilgrims at the holy sites.

The inauguration included the expansion of the Flexible Rubber Roads and Road Cooling Initiatives, in addition to two new initiatives: planting trees and improving the environment on flexible rubber roads, and a path serving people with disabilities.



The Roads Authority said that the Road Cooling Initiative has expanded by 82 percent this year, following its success since its launch in 2023, paving more than 84,000 square meters of roads in the Arafat area.

The idea of this initiative stems from the fact that roads absorb heat during the day, with temperatures sometimes reaching 70 degrees Celsius. Roads then release this heat at night, causing a phenomenon known as the “Urban heat island effect,” which leads to increased energy consumption and air pollution.



The need to address this phenomenon has prompted the experiment with “cool pavements,” made from locally produced materials capable of absorbing less solar radiation by reflecting it. This experiment results in a lower surface temperature by approximately 12 degrees Celsius and increasing radiation reflection by 30 percent to 40 percent during morning than traditional pavements, making it suitable for roads around residential areas. This provides a comfortable environment for pilgrims while reducing energy consumption and air pollution.



The launch included a 33 percent expansion of the Flexible Rubber Roads Initiative, which addresses the hardness of asphalt surfaces in pedestrian walkways, especially for the elderly. Paving work included the road extending from Namirah Mosque to the Mashaer Train Station in Arafat, bringing the total area used to 16,000 square meters. Flexible rubber asphalt enhances comfort while walking. The Road Research Center's experiments have proven its success in providing a safe experience.



The new initiatives launched by the minister included afforestation and environmental improvements along the flexible route. Trees were planted along a 1,200-meter stretch of road extending between Namirah Mosque and the train station in Arafat. Air mist technology was also applied, along with the establishment of water fountains to improve air quality and provide a comfortable environment for pilgrims while performing their rituals.



The Services for People with Disabilities Initiative was also launched, including the allocation of a 4,000-meter path along the pedestrian route leading to Jabal al-Rahmah in Arafat. The path was paved with cool materials to reduce vibration in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to promote inclusiveness and improve quality of life.



The Roads General Authority's roads sector strategy contributes to raising the level of road quality to reach the sixth indicator globally, and reducing deaths to less than five cases per 100,000 people by 2030, so that the roads sector continues its pioneering role in enabling many vital and promising sectors through the Kingdom’s road network, which is the first in the world in its interconnection of more than 73,000 km.



Eng. Al-Jasser emphasized that the Hajj transportation plans and system are an effective and comprehensive system, and planning for them begins with the end of the Hajj season in anticipation of the new season. The minister said that the land, air, and sea ports, as well as the roads connecting these ports to the holy sites, have been equipped with more than 7,400 kilometers of maintenance and refurbishment.



He said that the Haramain High Speed Railway is one of the major projects serving pilgrims to the House of God, thanks to the significant support this system receives from the wise leadership to provide the best services to pilgrims.



Eng. Al-Jasser noted that private development initiatives, such as rubber pavements and road cooling, are expanding through the use of various technologies, including advanced road inspection devices, the use of drones for road inspection, and other modern technologies to serve pilgrims. The minister expressed the pride of the transportation and logistics system over the progress it provides to pilgrims. "This is achieved through expanding, developing, and improving these services with new technologies each year," he added.

