MUSCAT: Nama Electricity Distribution Company (NEDC) – part of Nama Group - invested RO 154.49 million in 2024 to upgrade and expand its power distribution network across Oman, according to its latest annual report.

The investment covered key infrastructure priorities including RO 93.54 million for 11kV projects—both load-related and non-load under the Asset Rehabilitation Programme—and RO 49.76 million for 33kV network enhancements. An additional RO 9.08 million was allocated to advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), while RO 2.11 million supported shared asset upgrades.

The capital spending aims to boost system reliability, improve energy efficiency, and support the continued rollout of smart technologies. By the end of 2024, over 1 million smart meters had been deployed, helping reduce system losses to 7.95%, down from 8.23% the previous year.

“These upgrades are critical to ensuring long-term network resilience and preparing Oman’s grid for future digital and renewable integration,” the report stated.

The company’s infrastructure now includes 105 grid stations, 738 primary substations, and over 100,000 kilometres of circuit length. NEDC is the largest electricity distributor in the country, serving 1.35 million customers across all governorates except Dhofar.

The capital expenditure programme aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and supports the government’s broader digitalisation and sustainability objectives. NEDC plans to complete nationwide smart meter coverage by 2025 and continue investments in automation and grid modernisation.

