Egypt’s external debt service rose 37% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of the current fiscal year (FY) to $21.3 billion, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

In H1 of FY 2023/2024, external debt service amounted to $15.5 billion

The increase was largely driven by principal repayments, which reached $17.1 billion, and interest payments that registered $4.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the external debt-to-GDP ratio recorded 42.9% at the end of 2024.

