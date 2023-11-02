Iraq ‘s Grand Kut Water Project, overseen by the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works, has reached 93 percent completion rate, a government official said.

Abdulzahra-Alhindawi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning told Zawya Projects that the 110-acre project, located in Wasit Governorate, has a capacity of 10,000 cubic metres per hour and will supply drinking water to approximately 350,000 people residing on the right and left banks of the Kut district when completed in mid-2024.

He said the Project consists of a filtration station with 40 filters, hydraulic facilities, 10 settling basins, four ground-level tanks, chemical facilities, power stations, pump houses and offices. It also includes three transmission lines, stretching over 28 kilometres and ranging from 600mm to 1200mm in diameter, connect to seven distribution locations.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

