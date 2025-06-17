War risk insurance premiums for shipments to Israel are as much as three time higher than a week ago as the war between Israel and Iran entered its fifth day, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The cost of a seven-day voyage to Israeli ports was quoted between 0.7% to 1.0% of the value of a ship versus around 0.2% a week ago, they said.

Individual underwriters will price risk differently, but this will add tens of thousands of dollars per day for every voyage.

