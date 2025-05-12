Salalah: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources will celebrate on Sunday and Monday the opening of two new dams; Wadi Annar Dam and Wadi Adonab Dam, in the Wilayat of Salalah, Dhofar Governorate at a total cost of OMR47million.

The opening of the two dams comes within the continued efforts of the Ministry for boosting the protection against flood risks.

Wadi Annar Dam Project would be opened on Sunday, in the Wilayat of Salalah. The dam is considered within the system of protection from flood risks in Dhofar Governorate.

The capacity of Wadi Annar Dam is about 16 million cubic metres and the cost is OMR 23 million approximately.

The ministry would also celebrate tomorrow, Monday, the opening of Wadi Adonab Dam, which is the biggest dam in the system for protection from flood risks.

The capacity of the dam is 83 million cubic metres and the cost is OMR 24 million.

The construction of the two dams is to face the increasing climate challenges witnessed in the Sultanate of Oman and to curb the risks of floods at Wadi Annar and Wadi Adonab coupled with boosting the water security and protection from the heavy rainwater and floods coming from the mountains towards Salalah Port, Raysut Industrial City and Salalah Free Zone.

The floods protection system in the Wilayat of Salalah, Dhofar Governorate aimed to support the sustainable development efforts and to provide the highest levels of protection from floods and to reduce the level of sedimentations carried forward to Salalah Port.-

