Rowad Tourism (Al Rowad) suffered standalone net losses after tax valued at EGP 1.915 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual surge of 31.04% from EGP 1.462 million, the financial results showed.

Non-consolidated loss per share hit EGP 0.11 in Q1 2025, compared to EGP 0.08 in Q1 2024.

Al Rowad is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the tourism industry.

