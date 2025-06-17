Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment witnessed a trading transaction valued at EGP 19.915 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on June 17th.

The transaction was executed on the company's issued 3.493 million shares as part of the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Fawry reported 97.13% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 605.378 million, compared to EGP 307.089 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).