Dubai, UAE: International Schools Partnership (ISP) announces Lisa Passante as the new Principal of Star International School, Al Twar.

Aligning with ISP’s commitment to transformative learning that goes beyond the classroom, Lisa’s appointment will take Star International School, Al Twar to its next phase of growth while providing a challenging yet supportive learning environment for its students.

Lisa Passante brings over 23 years of global experience to her new position. Having previously served as Principal in competitive markets in Asia and the Middle East, she is keen to further enhance the curricular offering across both primary and secondary, facilitating opportunities, inside and outside the classroom, for all students to achieve academic success.

“I am thrilled to be joining Star International School, Al Twar,” said Lisa Passante. “The school has so much potential, and I am excited to work together with all members of the Star community to provide an exceptional educational experience for our students.”

Rory Galvin, Director of Learning, ISP – Middle East said: “At ISP, our unique approach to learning recognises students as collaborators in the learning process. We focus on developing the knowledge and lifelong skills that help them thrive beyond their time at school. We are confident Lisa will enable Star International School, Al Twar, to provide a world-class education to its students, preparing them for lifelong success in an increasingly interconnected world.”

To further the school’s commitment to nurturing excellence in education and the support it provides in preparing students for their chosen future pathways, a Star Secondary Scholarship programme has been launched this year, as part of the ISP Scholarships that are available to students in the UAE and Qatar. Secondary students that excel in various academic and non-academic areas are invited to apply to receive one of the scholarships that covers up to 75% of their tuition fees. Scholarship recipients will benefit from an enhanced enrichment programme tailored to their individual needs inclusive of personal mentorship and access to supplementary skill development workshops.

Star International School, Al Twar, joined ISP in September 2022. ISP is a global community of 81 international schools across 22 countries. By igniting students' curiosity and growing their self-confidence, ISP empowers its network of students to become the next generation of changemakers.

Star International School, Al Twar follows a robust, bespoke curriculum based on the National Curriculum of England. Catering to students from FS1 to Year 13, the school is accredited by the British Schools Middle East (BSME) and British Schools Overseas (BSO), and is also an accredited centre for Pearson, AQA and Oxford AQA qualifications.

The school’s approach to the curriculum is holistic and research-driven. It is rated ‘Good’ by KHDA with its most recent report highlighting attainment in English, Maths and Science in the secondary school as ‘Very Good’ and its facilities as ‘Outstanding’. This lays the foundation for future success at our secondary school, with plans to enhance specialist facilities and broaden the offer of subjects at GCSE, BTEC and A Level, in which Star International School, Al Twar already prides itself on the excellent results their students achieve.

