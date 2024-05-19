JEDDAH — King Abdulaziz University has announced the introduction of female admissions in maritime sector specializations for the first time, marking a significant milestone aligned with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives.

This initiative, which includes the establishment of a new agency for female student affairs at the College of Maritime Studies, aims to qualify Saudi women for new professions and expand research and studies in this field, thereby enhancing the growth and development of the maritime transport and logistics industry in the Kingdom.

Dr. Faisal Al-Thaibani, Dean of the College of Maritime Studies, explained that this development will foster community participation and leverage the capabilities of Saudi women in the maritime transport sector, increasing overall efficiency and achieving sustainability.

He emphasized that the college’s strategy offers globally recognized education and training in maritime surveying and transportation, preparing Saudi human resources and contributing to the national economy’s growth.

Dr. Al-Thaibani also highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing women’s participation in the maritime industry, addressing workforce gaps in line with global trends. He noted a significant increase in female collaboration in the industry within the Kingdom, supported by Saudi Vision 2030’s focus on activities that elevate women’s representation across various sectors, including maritime transport.

