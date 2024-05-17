American University of Sharjah (AUS) has been ranked among the top 125 universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2024, marking a significant advancement from its previous position last year, which placed it among the top 250 under 50 years of age.

While following the same methodology as the World University Rankings in assessing research-intensive universities across all their core missions of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook, the Young University Rankings focus specifically on universities founded between 1974 and the present.

Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said, “This achievement, along with many others we have attained this year, is a testament to our world-class faculty, highly skilled staff and talented students who continuously strive for excellence in all they do. It is heartening to witness our upward trajectory in the Times Higher Education rankings and across various others."

AUS was recently named among the top 150 universities in Asia, according to the Asia University Rankings (2024). It has also been recognised as one of the top 10 Arab Universities in the region every year for the past nine consecutive years based on QS Arab Region University Rankings (2024).