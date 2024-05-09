SHARJAH - Sharjah Charity International (SCI) announced the completion of 273 educational buildings outside the UAE in 2023, totalling AED10.8 million. These buildings encompass classrooms, schools, and significant educational centres as part of the "Let's Learn" project.

The project aims to enhance educational infrastructure in underprivileged countries by constructing classrooms and schools, furnishing them with modern technology such as computers, and providing financial support for teacher salaries.

SCI's vision is to create a nurturing learning environment for students. This will empower them to gain essential knowledge and develop strong values, enabling them to contribute positively to their communities.

According to Ali Al Rashidi, Head of Resources and Investment at SCI, these facilities have the potential to serve over 10,000 students annually. He noted the significance of these projects in providing educational opportunities for children, particularly in remote areas across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

He also highlighted the association's monitoring efforts to ensure that the facilities are completed and delivered on schedule, along with regular maintenance to ensure their effectiveness.

Al Rashidi highlights SCI's collaboration with Al-Qasimia University to improve and promote Quranic studies programmes in various African countries through innovative teaching methods and a comprehensive curriculum.

Additionally, discussions are underway for a similar project with Dubai Islamic Bank, further solidifying SCI's commitment to expanding educational opportunities in remote areas across the developing world.