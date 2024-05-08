SICO, a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker, and investment bank with on-the-ground presence in Bahrain, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, announced today the appointment of Fadi Al-Qutub as a new non-executive Board Member for the current term ending 31 March 2026, after obtaining the CBB’s approval. This appointment by the Social Insurance Organization completes the board constitution to a total of 10 directors.

“We are very pleased to welcome Fadi Al Qutub as the newest member of our esteemed Board of Directors,” said SICO’s Chairman, Abdulla Kamal. “His regional expertise in asset management is valuable to SICO as we continue to grow and expand our business lines across the region in the coming years.”

With over 23 years of experience, Fadi brings extensive expertise in investments, asset management, and financial advisory services, particularly in Saudi Arabia. Currently serving as the CIO at Saudi Reinsurance Co., Fadi has held pivotal roles at Alistithmar Capital Co. and Albilad Investment Co. Fadi is a certified financial advisor from the Financial Services Authority in the UK, a Certified Portfolio Manager and a Certified Wealth Manager from the American Academy of Financial Managers. Fadi holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Bahrain in Business Management.

“It is an honor to join the board of SICO, and I look forward working with the Chairman, my fellow board members, and the executive management team at SICO to achieve our collective goals and continue on the path of success achieved by SICO,” said Fadi Al-Qutub.

-Ends-

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 6.2 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees three wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS), and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 100 exceptional employees.

