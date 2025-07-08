Riyadh - Nayifat Finance Company has launched its new five-year strategy until 2030, planning to foster its position in the financing sector and actively contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The company aims to enable individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to access innovative financial solutions easily and efficiently, according to a bourse statement.

The new strategy focuses on achieving sustainable portfolio growth by expanding financing products, targeting individuals and SMEs to deliver stable returns for shareholders.

Moreover, the company intends to strengthen market share and competitiveness by widening its customer base and entering new market segments.

Nayifat Finance will develop innovative financial products and services that meet evolving market needs, enhancing competitiveness and market positioning now and in the future.

It will also boost investments in digital transformation and cope with technological trends, while adapting to fintech solutions to improve customer experience.

The Saudi group seeks to elevate operational efficiency and streamline processes across business sectors to support sustainable future growth.

In addition, the Tadawul-listed firm plans to stimulate sustainable profit margins by improving risk-based financing and enhancing credit quality, while maintaining competitiveness and supporting future growth.

Finally, the company will empower human capital, bolstering a high-performance corporate culture and providing an attractive work environment that empowers national talent to innovate and excel.

At the end of March 2025, Nayifat Finance recorded 37.07% higher net profit at SAR 23.54 million, versus SAR 17.17 million in the same period a year ago.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

