CTM360, a Bahrain-based preemptive cybersecurity technology company, joined cybersecurity leaders from around the world at FIRSTCON26, the 38th Annual FIRST Conference, held in Denver, Colorado, USA.

As a Bronze Sponsor, CTM360 highlighted its Cyber Threat Intelligence capabilities beyond IoCs, engaging with one of the world's most respected communities of incident response teams, threat intelligence experts, researchers, and cybersecurity leaders.

During the conference, CTM360 CEO Mirza Asrar Baig presented a perspective that challenges conventional security thinking by distinguishing three interconnected domains: IT Security, Information Security, and Digital Security.

According to Baig, organizations have developed mature governance structures for technology and information assets. However, digital assets often remain fragmented across organizations despite representing a growing source of cyber risk.

"Organizations know who owns their IT assets and information assets. The bigger question is who owns their digital assets," said Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360. "As digital ecosystems continue to expand, security governance must evolve to provide the same visibility, accountability, and protection for digital assets."

The framework emphasizes applying security controls across strategic, tactical, technical, and operational layers, positioning digital assets as an integral part of enterprise risk management rather than a standalone security concern.

CTM360 also introduced attendees to CyNA, its cyber intelligence research initiative designed to simplify cyber intelligence research. Built on the belief that cybersecurity professionals do not lack information but often struggle with fragmented sources, CyNA brings together cyber news, advisories, threat intelligence, vulnerability insights, and security research into a single destination, helping security teams access relevant intelligence more efficiently.

Beyond cybersecurity discussions, CTM360 welcomed visitors to its booth with traditional Arabic gahwa and dates, sharing a taste of Bahraini hospitality with attendees from around the world.

For CTM360, FIRSTCON26 represented more than an international conference. It marked another step in the company's journey from Bahrain to the forefront of global cybersecurity conversations, reflecting the growing strength of Bahrain's cybersecurity ecosystem and its ability to contribute both innovation and ideas to the global cyber community.

For more information: www.ctm360.com