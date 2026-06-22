Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Keiretsu Forum MENA, the regional chapter of Keiretsu Forum, the world's largest angel investor network founded in Silicon Valley, California, has entered into a strategic partnership with FinBursa to strengthen its startup advisory, investor engagement, and deal management capabilities. The partnership brings together Keiretsu Forum’s high-conviction deal curation and regional investor network with FinBursa’s intelligent deal infrastructure to create a more efficient and transparent investment experience across private markets.

Keiretsu operates the region’s leading startup investment and advisory ecosystem, connecting high-potential startups with accredited angel investors, family offices, venture capital firms, corporate investors, and institutional investors.

Keiretsu continues to expand its regional footprint through strategic initiatives across North Africa and the GCC, including entrepreneurship programs in Morocco, investor engagement activities in Qatar, and expansion efforts in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Through its investor network, advisory services, and ecosystem partnerships, Keiretsu Forum supports the development of investment-ready startups, connecting them to the capital and networks needed to scale.

To match that standard operationally, Keiretsu went live with FinBursa across its entire workflow. The platform replaces fragmented tools with a single, connected environment: pipeline intake, deal staging, NDA-protected virtual data rooms, investment CRM, investor-facing portals, and fundraising management — all powered by FinBursa’s agentic operating intelligence across every module. As the global deal platform for private markets, FinBursa brings institutional-grade infrastructure to advisory networks wherever they operate.

“The quality of our deal flow has always been our signature. FinBursa gives us the backbone to deliver that quality at every touchpoint — from a startup entering our pipeline to an investor committing. It is exactly what our advisory practice needed,” said Mahmood Jassim, Board Member of Keiretsu Forum MENA.

“Keiretsu Forum is the kind of organisation FinBursa was built for — where the investor experience is the product. Seeing them run their full deal lifecycle on our platform, with AI across every stage, strongly validates where private markets infrastructure is heading,” said Ismail Badereldine, CEO of FinBursa.

The partnership signals where MENA’s private markets are heading advisory firms replacing disconnected tools with AI-native infrastructure built to operate at scale.

About Keiretsu Forum MENA

Keiretsu Forum MENA is the regional chapter of the world’s largest angel investor network, connecting accredited investors, family offices, venture capital firms, corporate investors, and institutional investors with high-potential startups across the Middle East and North Africa. Through startup advisory, fundraising support, investor engagement programs, ecosystem partnerships, the organisation supports entrepreneurship and private market investment throughout the region, with active operations and partnerships across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and Morocco.

About FinBursa

FinBursa is a global intelligent deal infrastructure for private markets. FinBursa covers deal management, investment CRM, virtual data rooms, fundraising, and investor portals in one connected environment, powered by FinBursa’s agentic operating intelligence serving private market professionals globally.

*Source: AETOSWire

Media Contact

FinBursa:

Vincent Ruiz, COO

marketing@finbursa.com | www.finbursa.com

Keiretsu Forum MENA:

Amal Shabib, COO

info@keiretsumena.com | www.keiretsumena.com