Vienna, Austria, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), as part of a high-level delegation led by H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General, took part in the 21st Meeting of Heads of Institution of the Arab Coordination Group (ACG), hosted by the OPEC Fund for International Development in Vienna, Austria.

The meeting brought together members of the Arab Coordination Group, including the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Qatar Fund for Development, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND).

Discussions underscored the ACG’s key role as a unified development finance platform in advancing coordinated, high-impact investment to address shared regional and global development priorities. The meeting also focused on strengthening the effectiveness of development financing through deeper alignment across institutions, with emphasis on enabling export-led growth, enhancing economic diversification, and scaling inclusive urban and human capital development models.

H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaid, Director General of ADFD said: “Participating in the 21st Meeting of Heads of Institution of the Arab Coordination Group reflects our shared commitment to advancing coordinated and impactful development finance that delivers measurable outcomes. Through stronger alignment between member institutions, we are enhancing the effectiveness of financing solutions that support economic diversification, strengthen resilience, and accelerate sustainable development across partner countries.”

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of further enhancing collaboration between member institutions to maximise the developmental impact of joint financing. It also highlighted the Group’s continued focus on mobilising resources and expertise towards integrated solutions in energy, water, infrastructure, and digital transformation, reinforcing long-term resilience and sustainable economic progress across partner countries.