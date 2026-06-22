Amid the rapid growth of Egypt’s fintech sector and the increasing adoption of digital technologies to enhance financial services and advance financial inclusion, Mr. Felix Feng, President of Huawei Cloud Northern Africa, emphasized that cloud computing and AI have become key pillars driving innovation and reshaping the future of the financial sector in Egypt and across the region.

His remarks came during the Huawei Cloud Fintech Summit 2026, which brought together leading financial institutions, fintech companies, and technology experts to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the industry, while showcasing the latest innovations in cloud computing, AI, and secure digital infrastructure.

Feng noted that the launch of the Huawei Cloud Cairo Region in 2024 marked a significant strategic milestone in supporting the digital transformation of Egypt’s financial sector, making Huawei the first international technology company to provide public cloud services locally in Egypt. This enables financial institutions to benefit from advanced cloud infrastructure while supporting data sovereignty and compliance with local regulatory requirements.

He added that Huawei Cloud’s growing momentum in the Egyptian market is reflected in the adoption of its services by more than 50 fintech companies over the past two years, underscoring the company’s expanding role in enabling digital innovation and supporting the growth of the sector.

Feng stressed that security and regulatory compliance remain the foundation upon which sustainable digital innovation is built. He highlighted Huawei Cloud’s “Sovereign-First” approach, which ensures that data remains within Egypt through the Cairo Region, enabling financial institutions to comply with Egypt’s Personal Data Protection Law, Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) requirements, and Central Bank regulations while maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability.

He also pointed out that artificial intelligence will drive the next wave of innovation in the fintech industry. Through its MaaS (Model as a Service) platform, scheduled to launch later this month, Huawei Cloud will provide access to advanced AI foundation models, including DeepSeek and GLM, supported by Huawei Ascend Cloud infrastructure and high-efficiency computing capabilities. This will help reduce the cost of AI adoption and accelerate innovation across the sector.

Feng further emphasized that building a strong local ecosystem of partners, customers, and developers is essential to achieving sustainable growth. He noted that the success stories highlighted during the summit demonstrate the value of collaboration in developing more competitive solutions tailored to the needs of the Egyptian market and accelerating innovation across the fintech ecosystem.

He concluded by reaffirming Huawei Cloud’s long-term commitment to the Egyptian market through continued investment in local infrastructure, the development of data centers, the introduction of more advanced cloud services, and the empowerment of local talents. These efforts support the goals of Egypt Vision 2030 and contribute to building a fintech ecosystem that is more secure, intelligent, and inclusive.