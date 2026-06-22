Paris, More than 1,200 participants, five ministers and public and private sector leaders gathered in Paris this week as Vision Golfe 2026 confirmed its position as the leading platform for France-GCC economic cooperation.

Held during a week that brought together some of the world’s most influential political, economic and technology leaders in Europe, Vision Golfe benefited from a uniquely favourable environment for high-level dialogue and strengthened engagement between France and the GCC. Organised by Business France, Vision Golfe 2026 brought together senior government officials, institutional leaders and business executives from France and all GCC member states. The forum featured 13 high‑level panel discussions, more than 80 speakers and over 2000 btob meetings, confirming its role as a reference platform for France–Gulf economic dialogue.

The Leading Platform Connecting France and the GCC

Now firmly established as the flagship platform for economic exchange between France and the Gulf, Vision Golfe 2026 highlighted the growing momentum and diversity of Franco-Gulf business ties. LOUIS MARGUERITTE, Chief Executive Officer of Business France, captured the forum’s spirit:

“Today, and maybe more than ever, I want to reaffirm a simple and strong message: France stands firmly alongside the countries of the Gulf. Despite current tensions, we remain deeply convinced of the region's extraordinary potential and we believe together in a region that will overcome the current crisis. We believe it will make a strong rebound.”

Ministers and Industry Leaders Set the Tone for a New Phase of Cooperation

The forum was opened by an array of high-ranking officials. Roland LESCURE, French Minister for the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy & Digital Sovereignty, Nicolas FORISSIER, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade & Attractiveness, together with Louis MARGUERITTE, CEO of Business France, inaugurated the event.

They welcomed the delegates by emphasizing the unprecedented scope of cooperation between France and the GCC and setting a tone of ambition and partnership. “Trade between France and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries reached nearly €25 billion in 2025, reflecting the strength of our economic relations and the significant potential for further cooperation”, said Nicolas FORISSIER.

Senior dignitaries from the Gulf also graced the stage: H.E. Eng. Khalid bin Saleh AL-MUDAIFER, Vice Minister of Industry & Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia, delivered a keynote outlining Saudi Arabia’s policy momentum and sovereign ambitions to develop mining as a strategic pillar of the Kingdom’s economic transformation; and H.E. Mohammed Abdulrahman AL HAWI, Undersecretary at the UAE’s Ministry of Investment, underscored the importance of UAE-France strategic partnerships. Gulf leadership’s strong presence extended to H.E. Khalid Ebrahim HUMAIDAN, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, reflecting the high‑level political support from across the GCC, and H.E. Eng. Saleh ALSOLAMI, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development Center, who highlighted emerging opportunities in manufacturing.

French and Gulf officials alike heralded Vision Golfe as a vital catalyst for advancing governmental and business cooperation. “France and the Gulf share a rich history and common values - we both believe in stability, long-term thinking, and the importance of enduring partnerships,” affirmed H.E. Khalid Ebrahim HUMAIDAN, reinforcing the forum’s role in bringing together decision-makers from both regions.

Strategic Sectors Driving the Future of France-GCC Cooperation

The Vision Golfe 2026 agenda spanned a broad range of strategic sectors and cooperation opportunities, demonstrating the deepening and diversification of Franco-Gulf ties. Discussions and roundtables addressed critical areas including energy, AI and emerging technologies, industry and manufacturing, logistics and supply chains, food security, healthcare, smart cities, luxury and culture, and human capital development.

Water security and sustainable infrastructure emerged as a key strategic priority, with discussions highlighting innovation, circular resource management and public–private partnerships as critical enablers of long-term development. As Luis de Lope, CEO of Saur International, underlined:

“The GCC countries are setting a global benchmark in advancing water security and infrastructure resilience. Events such as Vision Golfe play an important role in strengthening cooperation between France and the GCC, creating opportunities to share expertise, accelerate innovation and deliver long-term economic, environmental and social value.”

A special spotlight this year was on strategic resilience in defence and security, with dedicated discussions on Franco-Gulf cooperation in space, cybersecurity, and defence technology. Across these topics, participants explored concrete opportunities for expanded partnerships - from co-investment and technology transfer to talent development and research - reflecting strong mutual interest in broadening collaboration in security and high-technology domains.

The forum also underscored the role of cultural and creative industries in France-Gulf cooperation. A high-profile networking evening at Paris’s Palais Galliera - Musée de la Mode, attended by Pascal MORAND, President of the French Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion and H.R.H. Princess Noura bint Faisal AL SAUD, highlighted collaboration in the fashion and luxury sectors.

As further evidence of Vision Golfe’s emphasis on concrete cooperation, delegates also engaged in hands-on exchanges beyond the panels and networking moments.

A dedicated workshop with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) allowed stakeholders to delve into strategic investment collaboration between France and the GCC, while a site visit to French quantum computing firm Quandela showcased France’s leadership and capabilities in cutting‑edge deep‑tech innovation.

Building Bridges in a Changing Geopolitical Landscape

This year’s forum took place at a time of significant geopolitical change, with ongoing regional peace talks underscoring the continued importance of dialogue and economic cooperation. Speakers highlighted the remarkable resilience of Franco-Gulf economic relations in the face of global uncertainties, emphasizing that robust business ties can act as a source of stability and shared prosperity. “I think now we have to strengthen our ties across trade, technology, culture and the creative industries, because I believe this is the best way to build peace”, remarked Roland LESCURE, French Minister for the Economy, stressing how economic cooperation serves as a bridge to a changing world, even during times of regional tension.

“We have always been there during this crisis in the framework of ties and agreements, especially in the defense sector,” French Foreign Trade Minister Nicolas FORISSIER stated during Vision Golfe 2026. This strategic perspective resonated with Gulf officials as well, who pointed to decades of enduring partnership between France and the GCC partnerships that have weathered global challenges and continue to yield mutual economic gains and strategic alignment.

Announcements and Tangible Outcomes

Vision Golfe 2026 once again demonstrated its ability to deliver concrete results. Several MoUs were signed during the event, including a partnership between Quandela and Mekdam Holding Group in the field of quantum technologies between France and Qatar. The forum also marked a key milestone in food security cooperation, with SEMMARIS (Rungis International Market) and Abu Dhabi Food Hub each delivering keynote addresses outlining their shared vision, followed by the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen agri‑food supply chains.

“Food infrastructure is not just about buildings or logistics; it’s about connecting people - linking producers with consumers and bridging local excellence with global markets,” said Bertrand LAMBROISE, International Director of SEMMARIS, describing the ambition underpinning the partnership with Abu Dhabi Food Hub.

Vision Golfe 2026 also served as a platform for strategic insights. On June 19, Global Health Stratalogues (GHS) launched “Roadmap to Entering the KSA Healthcare Market: A Strategic Guide for International Companies”, a flagship market intelligence report unveiled during the summit. Produced by GHS, with MedEdge MEA as Media Partner and published in partnership with the Global Health Exhibition (GHE), the report illustrates Vision Golfe’s growing role as a forum for thought leadership and sectoral expertise, particularly in healthcare. Additional announcements, partnerships and investment projects are expected to emerge from discussions held during the two days.

Trust, Continuity, and Common Purpose - A Vision for the Future

As a flagship platform for bilateral cooperation, Vision Golfe is fulfilling its mission to accelerate deals, deepen joint initiatives, and shape a shared economic future built on partnership, innovation, and mutual success.

France and the GCC enter a new phase of economic cooperation, Vision Golfe continues to serve as a platform where strategic dialogue is transformed into partnerships, investments and long-term impact. The event was supported by key partners from the UAE such as First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), and Abu Dhabi Food Hub, from Qatar such as Qatar National Bank (QNB), and Estithmar Holding, from Saudi Arabia such as Armada Holding, and from France such as CGX AERO, SAUR, Sanofi, SEMMARIS & Novelty.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Miryem Oukas

Communications Director, Business France Middle East

Mail: miryem.oukasmessidi@businessfrance.fr

Yasmina Ouari

Senior Communication Advisor, Business France Middle East

Mail: yasmina.ouari@businessfrance.fr

About Business France

Business France is the public consulting business serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating foreign investment in France.

It promotes France’s firms, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 53 countries throughout the world.

In 2023, support from Business France made it possible to generate €3.3 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid-size companies, accounting for more than 27,111 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 66% of the 1,688 foreign investment decisions in 2024, accounting for 69% of the 37,787 jobs created or maintained nationwide over the next 3 years.

For more information: www.businessfrance.fr