Al Zeyoudi affirms that Dubai and the UAE are further cementing their position as a leading global destination for business and investment, driven by a dynamic economic ecosystem and innovation led environment that enables growth, advances innovation that attracts high value investments and leading enterprises.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, inaugurated the 22nd edition of Dubai WoodShow at Dubai World Trade Centre today, marking the opening of one of the region’s most prominent specialized events for the wood, woodworking machinery, and manufacturing technology industries. Running until 24 June 2026, the exhibition features more than 400 exhibitors, over 600 international brands, 5 international country pavilions, and participation from more than 45 countries, reflecting the breadth of its international presence and reaffirming its status as a key global platform for stakeholders across the wood industry value chain.

The opening of this year’s edition comes amid a period of rapid transformation across the global wood and wood manufacturing sector, as automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced materials continue to redefine production standards and industry competitiveness. Supported by growing demand from the construction, furniture, and wider industrial sectors, Dubai WoodShow has reinforced its role as a platform spotlighting the next generation of smart manufacturing technologies and advanced solutions driving the sector forward.

The exhibition features a distinguished line up of leading companies and industry players from regional and international markets, including SCM, ACE MICA, CEFLA, IMAC, and Holzcraft, alongside a wider group of specialists spanning wood products, machinery, digital technologies, and advanced industrial materials. Official exhibitor listings further confirm participation from suppliers and manufacturers representing more than 50 global markets, including the United Arab Emirates, France, Portugal, China, India, and Russia, reflecting the event’s international depth and reinforcing its role as a high value commercial platform for exhibitors and visitors alike.

This year’s edition further reinforces the exhibition’s role as a leading platform for business and investment, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, experts, and decision makers from regional and international markets. Participants gain direct access to the latest machinery, advanced processing technologies, engineered wood products, innovative materials, accessories, semi-finished products, and integrated supply chain and logistics solutions that are redefining the future of the industry.

The event also reflects Dubai’s growing strength as a business and trade hub capable of attracting specialized companies and linking producing markets with high growth destinations. Enabled by the emirate’s advanced trade and logistics infrastructure and wide reaching connectivity to global markets, the exhibition underscores its economic importance while highlighting the scale of opportunity available to businesses seeking expansion, strategic partnerships, and deeper regional market access.

It also serves as a strategic platform for engagement with government representatives and relevant institutions, fostering stronger public private collaboration and supporting initiatives and policy frameworks that drive the sustainable development of the wood industry locally and internationally.

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Alzeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, said:

"In an increasingly interconnected world, Dubai Woodshow plays a vital role in strengthening relations, fostering mutual understanding, and advancing shared aspirations for sustainable progress and prosperity in the wood and woodworking industry. It is rightly regarded as the premier international platform for the sector and will again convene leading manufacturers, investors and trade professionals from across global markets.

He added:” Dubai’s strength lies in its ability to combine stability , safety, and global accessibility within one dynamic market. As a as one of the world’s most influential business hubs, it continues to attract investors and businesses across sectors including trade, logistics, finance, tourism, advanced technology and industrial development.”

Mr. Dawood Al Shezawi, President of Dubai WoodShow, said:

“The opening of the 22nd edition of Dubai WoodShow marks another important chapter in the growth of an event that has firmly established itself as a specialized business platform serving a sector undergoing accelerated transformation worldwide. As a leading international platform for the wood and woodworking sector, it continues to play a significant role in fostering trade, industry dialogue and strategic collaboration at a global level, reflects strong market confidence in Dubai and underscores the emirate’s ability to host industrial and trade events that generate meaningful opportunities for growth, investment, and strategic partnerships across regional and global markets.”

The event also presents a comprehensive program of conferences and panel discussions featuring international experts, centered on the future of the industry, innovation, and sustainability challenges, while spotlighting the latest developments in design and manufacturing technologies.

This year’s conference program features a distinguished roster of speakers, including Andre van Heerden, Dr Abdulmajid Karanouh, Fadi Abla, and Yannic Leveque, alongside a wider group of architects, design leaders, sustainability specialists, and experts in innovation and smart technologies. Their presence underscores the event’s role in connecting industry insight with knowledge exchange and future focused thinking across the sector.

The conference further addresses the impact of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, CNC systems, and 3D printing, alongside ESG priorities and evolving global market regulations, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global platform for knowledge led dialogue and future focused innovation across design and sustainability.

Running alongside the main exhibition, the International Furniture Accessories, Components & Semi-Finished Products Exhibition (IFAC) convenes global companies, industry specialists, and decision makers to present the latest solutions and materials driving innovation in furniture manufacturing and interior fit out.

Reflecting the rapid evolution of regional and international markets, the co-located event creates wider scope for commercial collaboration and strategic partnerships, with a clear emphasis on functional efficiency, smart technologies, and sustainable materials that elevate product quality and enhance long term performance.

Held in Dubai, the event further reinforces the emirate’s growing strategic significance as a regional and international hub for high impact specialized industrial exhibitions. Supported by world class trade and logistics infrastructure and a pivotal position connecting production centers with high demand markets, Dubai WoodShow continues to elevate its role as a platform that unlocks business opportunity, strengthens strategic partnerships, and enables companies to access broader and more influential markets.