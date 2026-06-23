Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has concluded the inaugural edition of AGDA Strategic Dialogues, a new series of high-level international engagements designed to convene policymakers, experts, and strategic thinkers in key global capitals to discuss pressing regional and global developments.

The initiative was established to strengthen dialogue and identify practical avenues for cooperation in areas including security, stability, diplomacy, economic development, and strategic communications.

The first edition took place in Rome and Paris from 14 to 19 June 2026, with the participation of a senior UAE delegation comprising academics, AGDA experts, researchers, and specialists in strategic affairs and public policy.

The inaugural programme reflected AGDA’s continued efforts to expand its international engagement as a leading national institution dedicated to developing diplomatic talent, advancing knowledge production, and fostering collaboration with research centres, think tanks, and diplomatic institutions worldwide.

The programme commenced in Rome, where UAE experts participated in a strategic dialogue titled ‘UAE–Italy Strategic Dialogue on Stabilisation, Strategic Connectivity, and Middle Power Cooperation’, organised in collaboration with the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI) and the Mediterranean Women Mediators Network (MWMN).

The discussions explored opportunities to enhance UAE–Italy cooperation in areas including de-escalation, preventive diplomacy, cooperative security, and regional stability. Participants also examined the evolving role of middle powers in managing global competition and developing practical pathways for engagement across the Middle East, Africa, and the Mediterranean.

The Rome programme also included a meeting with His Excellency Abdulla AlSubousi, UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Italy.

In Paris, the Academy continued the programme through a series of high-level engagements with leading French institutions. The delegation visited the Fondation pour la Recherche Stratégique (FRS), where it held strategic exchanges with French experts and researchers.

The programme also included meetings at the French National Assembly, including a private working lunch with Members of Parliament hosted by the UAE–France Friendship Committee, chaired by MP Gérault Verny.

The delegation further met with H.E. Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic, and held discussions at the French Ministry of the Armed Forces with the Directorate General for International Relations and Strategy.

The Paris programme also featured a high-level roundtable at the Fondation Jean-Jaurès entitled “Dialogue Amid Conflict: Emirati Strategic Perspectives on the Middle East”, bringing together experts, opinion leaders, and media representatives to exchange perspectives on regional developments and international cooperation.

Commenting on the conclusion of the inaugural edition, H.E. Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, said: “The successful conclusion of the inaugural edition of AGDA Strategic Dialogues marks an important milestone in strengthening the Academy’s international presence and reinforcing its role as a UAE platform for diplomatic and intellectual dialogue. Through this initiative, we seek to bring together policymakers, experts, and research institutions to address issues shaping security, stability, and international cooperation, in line with the UAE’s approach to dialogue and partnership-building.”

He added: “The inaugural edition in Rome and Paris highlighted the importance of UAE-European partnerships and the growing role of middle powers in addressing regional and international challenges through cooperation and constructive engagement.”

AGDA will continue to organise future editions of AGDA Strategic Dialogues in international capitals, further strengthening a sustained platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and forward-looking policy engagement that supports the UAE’s foreign policy priorities and international collaboration.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications.

Learn more at: https://www.agda.ac.ae/home