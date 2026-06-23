Abu Dhabi, UAE – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced that SEHA Tawam Hospital will host the UAE and wider region’s first certified workshop on Low-Dose Radiotherapy (LDRT) for benign diseases, marking an important milestone in expanding the clinical applications of radiation therapy beyond oncology.

Delivered over three days in collaboration with JointGlow, the certified programme will convene clinical leaders, medical physicists, radiation therapists, informatics specialists and senior healthcare administrators. The workshop aims to develop safe, standardised clinical pathways for the responsible use of Low-Dose Radiotherapy in selected benign and inflammatory conditions, guided by international best practices and measurable outcomes.

Because most evidence supporting low‑dose radiotherapy (LDRT) for benign conditions is still being generated through clinical trials, structured institutional adoption has remained limited across the region. This initiative establishes a first‑of‑its‑kind, institution‑level certification framework, reinforcing SEHA’s Tawam Hospital’s role in advancing evidence-based therapeutic innovation within a governed and quality-assured model.

The programme will provide institutional certification for SEHA’s Tawam Hospital, alongside individual certification for participating clinicians. It will also propose unified clinical protocols and operational workflows supported by a governance and registry framework designed for systematic outcomes tracking, quality assurance and long-term clinical evaluation, laying the foundation for sustainable national and regional expansion.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Khalid Balaraj, Chair of Oncology Centre at SEHA’s Tawam Hospital, said, “At SEHA’s Tawam, we are committed to advancing patient-centred, evidence-based innovation. The JointGlow Low-Dose Radiotherapy initiative represents an important step in expanding safe, non-invasive treatment options for selected benign conditions within a structured clinical framework.”

Dr. Abdulrahman Bin Sumaida, Division Chief of Radiation Oncology at SEHA’s Tawam Hospital, added, “This programme reflects Tawam Hospital’s readiness to adopt emerging radiotherapy applications in a structured and outcomes-focused manner. Our priority is not only implementation, but ensuring scalability, sustainability, and long-term value for patients and health systems.”

Dr. Khalifa Alkaabi, Consultant in Radiation Oncology at SEHA Tawam Hospital, said: “Introducing Low-Dose Radiotherapy for benign disease requires rigorous governance and clinical accountability. Through this collaboration, we are ensuring that innovation is delivered safely, consistently and with measurable impact.”

The workshop will feature contributions from senior oncology and radiation oncology leaders across the UAE, alongside visiting international experts from JointGlow. The initiative is expected to serve as a proposed practical model for future Low-Dose Radiotherapy programmes nationwide and wider GCC, with SEHA’s Tawam Hospital playing a central role in training, certification and quality oversight.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

– The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

– The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

– the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

– A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About SEHA

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care centres, 6 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

To find out more about SEHA’s specialised clinic or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.