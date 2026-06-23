Sharjah – A distinguished group of experts, technology leaders, and representatives from government entities, private sector organizations, and academic institutions shared ideas on Best Practices in Artificial Intelligence at a Business Breakfast meet hosted by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK).

Held under the supervision of the SPARK Center for Artificial Intelligence, the meeting served as a specialized knowledge-sharing platform to showcase the latest practical AI applications and inspiring success stories from various sectors.

The event featured a series of expert-led presentations and panel discussions delivered by representatives from leading regional and international organizations, including Aster DM Healthcare, Nokia, Huawei, DHL, Coforge, Evotech and Marses Robotics. Speakers highlighted real-world AI implementations and successful use cases across healthcare, telecommunications, logistics, cloud technologies, robotics, and smart hospitality.

Participants explored a range of topics reflecting the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, including the use of AI to improve healthcare services, its role in advancing telecommunications, enhancing operational performance, accelerating digital transformation, and the growing significance of Physical AI and intelligent solutions across various economic sectors.

The meeting also underscored the importance of building future-ready workplaces and communities capable of benefiting from emerging technologies through innovative digital governance models, talent development initiatives, and stronger collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders and academic institutions.

Commenting on the event, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, emphasized that artificial intelligence is no longer a future concept but has become a fundamental pillar for nurturing modern economies and enhancing the competitiveness of institutions and nations.

“Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park is keen to offer platforms that bring together experts, decision-makers, and leading companies to showcase the latest innovations and global best practices in advanced technologies,” said Al Mahmoudi. “This meeting reflects our continuous efforts to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence and transform it into practical solutions that support economic growth, improve service quality, and contribute to building a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.”

He added: “The case studies and practical applications presented here reaffirm that artificial intelligence has become a strategic tool for driving meaningful transformation across industries. At SPARK, we remain dedicated to building an integrated ecosystem that combines scientific research, technology, investment, and strategic partnerships, further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading regional hub for innovation and future technologies.”

The event concluded with a networking session that saw speakers and participants exchanging insights and discussing future collaboration opportunities, as well as mechanisms for developing and adopting impactful AI solutions that can support digital transformation across sectors.

The Business Breakfast meets are a part of a broader series of initiatives undertaken by SPARK to foster a culture of innovation, strengthen collaboration among key stakeholders, and support the development of advanced technological solutions that contribute to sustainable development and enhance the UAE’s competitiveness at both regional and global levels.