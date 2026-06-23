Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The International District Energy Association (IDEA) has renewed its confidence in His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, by appointing him as a full member of its Board of Directors for a three-year term extending through 2029, following his tenure as a Board Member Emeritus.

Bin Shafar is the first Emirati and Arab figure to hold this position, having joined the Association's Board of Directors for the first time in 2013.

The announcement was made during the Board of Directors meeting held on the sidelines of the 117th IDEA Annual Conference and Trade Show 2026, taking place from 23 to 26 June 2026, under the theme “Connecting Networks” in Ottawa, Canada. Empower is participating in the conference as a Diamond Sponsor for the third consecutive year. The conference is considered the largest and most prominent event of its kind worldwide.

The International District Energy Association (IDEA) is a non-profit organization headquartered in the United States and comprises more than 2,500 members, including experts and decision-makers from the public and private sectors around the world. Through the efforts of its members, the Association works to advance district cooling and heating systems and enhance their efficiency, reliability, and economic and environmental effectiveness.

Throughout his journey with the Association, Bin Shafar has played an active role in advancing the global district cooling sector by contributing to strategic discussions related to the industry, promoting knowledge exchange, and strengthening cooperation among various stakeholders worldwide. He has also contributed to highlighting the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Dubai in international forums, shedding light on the best practices adopted in the Emirate in the field of district cooling and its role in enhancing the sector's efficiency and sustainability.

His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), said: "The renewal of my membership on the Board of Directors of the International District Energy Association for the eighth consecutive time and for a period of three years embodies the continued international confidence in the position that Empower has established in the district cooling sector. At the same time, it reflects the growing presence of the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Dubai in shaping the future of highly efficient and sustainable solutions at the global level.

We take pride in being the first Emirati and Arab representation in this position, reflecting the remarkable achievements Dubai has accomplished in developing an advanced district cooling ecosystem, in line with the vision of our wise leadership in promoting sustainability, innovation, and energy efficiency.

Through this responsibility, we will continue to support international dialogue, enhance the exchange of expertise, and showcase Dubai's pioneering experience and best practices adopted in this field, contributing to the development of the sector globally and supporting the transition toward more sustainable, efficient, and future-ready cities."