Dubai, UAE: The three-day INDEX exhibition and conference gets underway tomorrow, bringing together global interior designers, hotel developers, retailers, and fit-out contractors with regional hotel, residential, commercial, and retail buyers.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from May 23-25, INDEX – the ultimate meeting place for the interior design and fit-out industries along with co-located show Workspace – will host more than 400 exhibitors, ensuring it continues to be one of the industry’s most significant events in the Middle East, providing sector leaders with a platform to close lucrative deals and network with a phalanx of architects, designers, buyers, developers, and distributors.

“This week, we are expecting a 30 per cent increase in visitors over last year, and we’ve confirmed a 34 per cent increase in exhibiting companies,” said Elaine O'Connell, Vice President of Design and Hospitality at dmg events. “We also have a very strong international presence this year with confirmed country pavilions from Europe, the Subcontinent, the Far East, and Middle East. Italy, Turkey, India, Portugal, Korea, and France are just some of the countries taking part, and they will collectively be showcasing some of the latest – and most outstanding – products and projects. Some of the product sectors include furniture and furnishings, decorative accessories, lighting, sleep, fit-out services, and outdoor furniture.

“We are also running numerous new features and initiatives, including our very first ‘INDEX Student Competition’, a country-wide university challenge aimed at supporting the future generation of architects and designers. Meanwhile, the Flooring and Surfaces Summit will focus on essential subjects such as the advantages and disadvantages of laminate flooring versus luxury vinyl tiles, stone and surface applications in interior design, surface design trends, and more.”

Co-located alongside INDEX will be Workspace, an exhibition aimed at showcasing the latest innovations that enhance the employee experience and providing industry experts a platform to discuss, debate and ultimately alter the future of the workplace. The two events together will feature four dedicated conference streams: INDEX Design Talks; Retail Leadership Forum; Flooring and Surfaces Summit; and Workspace Summit. INDEX and Workspace are co-located with The Hotel Show and Leisure Show, making it the leading networking event portfolio for industry enthusiasts.

The INDEX Design Talks will cover topics such as the Influence of AI Design and the Evolution of Metaverse in Design. Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s curtain-raising first day, Firas Alshin, Co-Founder and Design Director at 4space, said: “The use of AI is a growing trend within the design sector. It helps designers streamline workflow, automate repetitive tasks, and make more informed design decisions. The way AI and technology are transforming our sector is amazing, and I’m looking forward to sharing my insights with like-minded industry colleagues.”

Another vertical of the show is the one-day Retail Leadership Forum. Specifically targeting retail leaders and buyers around the region, the forum will bring together industry protagonists to showcase case studies related to boosting profitability, as well as current consumer trends, logistic strategies, and procurement techniques.

INDEX Dubai has become the platform for industry professionals to develop connections, as well as increase networking opportunities. Inspiring interior designers and renowned regional architects come together to create a platform that cradles creative thinking and lively discussions on the most innovative, intriguing topics and debates.

The INDEX interior design show is co-located alongside Workspace, The Hotel Show, and Leisure Show, enabling industry visitors to discover a full perspective of global design and hospitality trends in a single exhibition ecosystem.

About INDEX

Since its inaugural over 30 years ago, the three-day INDEX trade show has developed into a major gathering for the interior design and fit-out industry. Combining the traditional elements of a trade show with a variety of expert-led conferences, motivational elements, and exciting showcases of innovative products, INDEX attracts more than 17,000 visitors each year.

With 300+ exhibitors and 100+ expert speakers taking part every year, attendees benefit from the networking opportunities, the chance to discover new products and trends, and the ability to maximise their industry knowledge by attending insightful conferences featuring titans of the global interior design industry that are transforming spaces with product, design, and technology.

