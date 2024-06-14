To be attended by dignitaries and high-profile investors, the event will open doors to the unparalleled opportunities in key business sectors



Abu Dhabi, UAE: Jordan, UAE’s third largest Arab trading partner outside the GCC, and the fifth most important global trading partner, is welcoming investors in the country to leverage the unparalleled investment opportunities offered in its fastest-growing special economic zone, Aqaba.

To provide investors detailed insights on this exciting investment value proposition, Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the central development arm of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone (ASEZ) is hosting an exclusive investor event in Abu Dhabi.

To be held on June 25th at Erth hotel in Abu Dhabi, the "Aqaba - It's Happening" roadshow will welcome dignitaries and high-profile investors to learn about the unparalleled investment opportunities in Jordan’s picturesque coastal city of Aqaba. Potential investors will join a community of forward-thinking leaders, who are driving economic growth and development in one of the world's most strategically located cities.

Building on the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II to transform Aqaba into a world-class business, leisure and logistic destination, ‘Aqaba – It’s Happening’ will provide an in-depth overview of the investment opportunities in high-growth sectors including trade, manufacturing, industries, tourism, clean energy, logistics, vocational education, and digital technologies.

Aqaba is strategically located at the crossroads of two continents and serves as a seamless gateway to global trade. The Special Economic Zone offers investors a breadth of value-added Investment initiatives including no foreign equity or foreign currency restrictions, tax incentives on corporate income and zero income tax on stored transit goods and re-export, zero custom duties, and 50% discount on handling fees for containers exported from ASEZ. Investors can also benefit from 40% discount on handling fees for transit goods.

Announcing the event, HE Hussein Safadi, CEO of ADC, said: “Aqaba already serves as an investment destination for many leading UAE-based companies, in addition to strong partnerships with AD Ports Group for the recent launch of the first state-of-the-art cruise terminal in Aqaba. Building on the strategic and historic ties between Jordan and the UAE, ‘Aqaba – It’s Happening’ will provide investors from Abu Dhabi and beyond, a comprehensive understanding of the new investment opportunities in Aqaba.”

Safadi added: “As a premier tourism destination and a regional trading hub, Aqaba promises investors not only a thriving business destination to access to numerous markets effortlessly, but also a world-class lifestyle with excellent hotels and leisure choices. As investors look to unlock new opportunities that bring higher returns on investment and long-term growth, Aqaba serves as the go-to destination to expand their business reach and gain competitive incentives.” Aqaba serves as a significant logistical and commercial center in the region.

Experts from ADC will provide insights on investments in sustainable tourism, adventure tourism and wellness tourism, as well as on film production – with Aqaba and Wadi Rum serving as the locations for several landmark Hollywood production.

Investors can also explore investment opportunities in data centers and BPOs, gaming & esports, ports and airports, ground transport, industries such as garments, food processing, pharmaceuticals and metal fabrication, as well as in sustainable agriculture and smart city infrastructure, among others.

Jordan is today the UAE’s third-largest Arab trading partner outside the GCC, the fifth-most important trading partner globally and the second-largest Arab partner after Saudi Arabia. Jordan accounts for 8 per cent of the UAE’s total non-oil foreign trade with Arab countries.

For more information on ‘Aqaba -It’s Happening’ and to register interest, contact: rsvp@aqaba.show

About Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC)

Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the central development arm of the ASEZA, was launched in 2004. Owned by the Government of Jordan and ASEZA, ADC is mandated to build new infrastructure and required superstructure, expand existing utilities, create necessary business enablers and manage/operate key facilities for ASEZ.

ADC has launched a number of enabler projects aiming at supporting the business environment in Aqaba. Enabler projects include but are not limited to Aqaba International School, Labor Housing Villages, and Aqaba Stadium. Moreover, ADC has formed several

public and private partnerships through B.O.T or JVs such as Aqaba Container Terminal, Aqaba Air Cargo Terminal, Aqaba Ports Marine Services, and Aqaba National Real Estate Project. The value of committed investments in Aqaba has exceeded USD 20 billion mainly in Aqaba International Industrial Estate (AIIE), National Real-Estate Company (NREC), and other mega projects in the fields of transport, logistics services, education, and tourism such as developments in Marsa Zayed, Ayla Oasis, Saraya Aqaba, and Tala Bay.

