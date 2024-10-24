Ritchie Bros., the world’s largest industrial auctioneer and leading marketplace for used heavy equipment, has delivered outstanding results in its Super September 2024 campaign across Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

This success further solidifies its position as the go-to marketplace for equipment buyers and sellers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region while reinforcing the company's dominance in the post-summer period traditionally marked by slow sales.

This September, Ritchie Bros. conducted a highly successful series of seven unreserved online auctions across the EMEA region.

The campaign attracted thousands of motivated buyers from around the world, offering sellers an ideal platform to reach international markets during a typically quieter sales period.

The Top equipment sold

Here is a selection of the top-selling equipment from the Super September auctions, highlighting the diverse inventory and strong transactions that marked this campaign:

1) 2019 Liebherr LTM1060-3.1 60 ton. Leading the list, this all-terrain crane sold for €445,000, destined for the United States from Italy.

2) 2018 Liebherr LTM1060-3.1 60 ton. Close behind, another all-terrain crane fetched €440,000, heading to the United Kingdom from Italy.

3) 2018 Cat 988K LRC. Priced at $320,000, this wheel loader was sold within Dubai.

4) 2017 Terex RT45L 44 ton. This rough terrain crane sold for €220,000, remaining in Italy.

5) 2022 Volvo ER355EL. This hydraulic excavator reached €200,000, staying within France.

6) 2020 New Holland FR780. This combine harvester sold for €180,000, staying in Brittany, France.

7) 2019 Volvo A25G and 2018 Cat 745LRC. Each sold for €172,500, the Volvo articulated dump truck went from France to Belgium, while the Cat dump truck remained in Dubai.

8) 2018 New Holland CX8.70 Everest. This combine harvester sold for €165,000, remaining in France.

9) 2018 Komatsu PC850-8R. Sold for $152,500, this tracked excavator stayed within Dubai.

10) 2015 Claas Lexion 760. This combine harvester sold for €135,000, staying in France.

Super September 2024 by the numbers

Ritchie Bros.' Super September 2024 campaign has set new records and delivered remarkable outcomes across the EMEA region, affirming the company’s position as a leader in the global used equipment marketplace and highlighting the company's continued success in connecting sellers to a global pool of buyers.

Throughout the month, Ritchie Bros. held seven online auctions, with six in Europe and one in the UAE, drawing in a total of 12,773 registrations from buyers eager to participate in the event.

Notably, 46% of these buyers came from outside the host countries, showcasing the company's global reach. In total, 12,554 heavy equipment lots were sold, with 5,552 lots purchased by international buyers. The September auctions drew participation from 3,689 successful buyers.

The campaign also achieved several country-specific milestones. In Dubai, the number of both buyers and sellers reached a five-year record for September auctions. Spain saw a 40% increase in buyers (792) compared to the same period last year, and an impressive 19.5% increase in lots, totaling 2,114 items.

Similarly, in Italy, the number of bidders rose by 11% year-over-year, with 3,231 registrations, while the number of buyers grew by 9%, and lots sold increased by 5% (2,287). Additionally, Ritchie Bros.’ Meppen auction recorded the highest number of buyers (574) and lots sold (1,700) in five years for a September auction.

Sept key month for equipment deals

A key factor in the success of Super September was Ritchie Bros.' unreserved online timed auctions format, which eliminates the need for buyers to attend in person.

This online format provides greater accessibility and flexibility for buyers across EMEA region and beyond, allowing them to participate in real-time bidding at their own pace, a feature that is particularly beneficial for international buyers.

Leveraging the world’s largest database of industrial equipment buyers, Ritchie Bros. empowered sellers to achieve remarkable results during a period typically characterized by slower sales.

"Our Super September campaign exemplifies Ritchie Bros.' commitment to providing exceptional value for both sellers and buyers. By grouping our sales together and leveraging our global buyer network, we've created a powerful momentum," said David Fanning, International Marketing Director at Ritchie Bros.

"With over 12,500 lots sold to international buyers from numerous countries, we empower sellers to achieve impressive results while giving buyers access to a diverse inventory during a time when options are typically limited. This campaign not only highlights our global reach but also underscores our role as a vital marketplace in the used equipment sector," he added.

"I've been a buyer at Ritchie Bros. since 2019 and bought a 2015 Claas Lexion 760 combine at the Irvillac, FRA auction on September 23." remarked Jacques Buguel, owner of ETA Buguel SARL, an

Agricultural contracting company in France, Brittany.

"Their inventory offers more and more recent and good quality used machines, sometimes with the origin of the machines, which is very reassuring. Their auction platform is easy to navigate, convenient and transparent. Ritchie Bros. has become one of the platforms I check when I need machines, and I'm already consulting their inventory for the December auctions, he added.

Building trust, delivering certainty

A key attraction for participants during this auction is Ritchie Bros.’ established reputation for reliability, benefiting both sellers and buyers.

Sellers gain significant confidence from the certainty of sale, quick time to cash, and transparent reporting, while buyers enjoy the assurance of a fair and competitive marketplace.

As a publicly listed company with a long history of delivering results, Ritchie Bros. offers peace of mind to the customers.

“The company’s integrity and commitment to acting in the best interests of both buyers and sellers have fostered trust, resulting in the world’s largest database of customers," states David Fanning, International Marketing Director at Ritchie Bros.

This expansive network not only enhances sellers’ opportunities for successful transactions but also provides buyers access to a diverse inventory and reliable information, empowering them to make informed purchasing decisions,” he noted.

With the Super September 2024 closing on a successful note, Ritchie Bros. is gearing up for the final stretch of the year, inviting sellers to consign their equipment early and take advantage of the world’s largest buyer base.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).