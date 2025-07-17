In a move to attract global publishing and creative entrepreneurs, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has unveiled a limited-time summer promotion till the end of July, offering accelerated business setup with significant cost benefits.

Announced this month, the initiative combines speed, simplicity, and strategic value for companies targeting the UAE and regional markets as it builds upon Sharjah’s global reputation as a strategic hub for knowledge-based industries.

The core offer packages a business licence and one investor visa, and a key advantage is the dramatically accelerated processing time; upon approval, the business licence is issued instantly, while the residency visa is processed within an impressive five working days. Businesses benefit from access to over 2,000 permissible activities covering the entire publishing value chain, including book and digital publishing, printing, packaging, translation, content creation, distribution, graphic design, and media services.

The offer also includes the flexibility of the Flexi-Desk package, allowing companies to sponsor an unlimited number of additional visas for employees as they grow. Founders retain 100 percent foreign ownership and enjoy full repatriation of capital and profits.

Through a collaborative network, SPC Free Zone also facilitates seamless financial integration by providing clients direct access to a network of over 10 UAE and international banking partners. This established network simplifies the often complex process of opening corporate bank accounts, offering businesses a range of tailored financial solutions and removing a major operational hurdle for new market entrants.

Additional support features encompass complimentary company name availability checks and a commitment to rapid callback support, typically within 60 seconds when requested, facilitating a smooth setup journey.

Commenting on the promotion, Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City, said, “Sharjah’s vision has always been to empower the written word and those who bring it to the world. This summer initiative reflects our commitment to removing barriers for global publishing and creative talent. By offering speed, simplicity, and significant value, we aim to attract innovative businesses seeking a strategic base to serve regional and international markets.”

The summer promotion is available for a limited period. Entrepreneurs and businesses interested in leveraging this accelerated setup opportunity are encouraged to initiate the process by submitting their details through the online form available on the SPC Free Zone website.