Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: INJAZ Al-Arab, a member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide, the world’s largest non-profit business education organization, is kickstarting its collaborative partnership with TikTok and INJAZ Saudi with a ‘Pioneers of Saudi’ event at the University of Business and Technology Jeddah campus on October 23 at 10 am.

This launch event is part of a series of groundbreaking initiatives aimed at empowering 2 million Saudi youth with essential employability and entrepreneurial skills, in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The event will feature a ‘How to TikTok’ workshop for 50 UBT students, followed by a Masterclass on Content Creation Production. Students will then participate in a challenge on content creation, showcasing their creativity and strategic thinking in a practical setting, and winners will be announced.

Aqef Aqrabawi, president and CEO of INJAZ Al-Arab, said: “We are delighted to commence our partnership with TikTok with the ‘Pioneers of Saudi’ event to inspire future business leaders in Saudi Arabia. We remain steadfast in our commitment to nurturing a culture of creativity, inclusion, and collaboration, propelling us toward a future where young people craft their own success stories. Mentorship is a critical driving force in empowering youth to achieve their ambitions and our partnership with TikTok will engage minds, stimulate creativity, and motivate students to drive positive change.”

Hatem Samman, Executive Director of Government Relations & Public policy, KSA, said "Through our collaboration with INJAZ Al Arab, we are taking meaningful steps to bridge the gap between talent, employment, and entrepreneurial opportunities. This partnership goes beyond teaching skills, it creates real pathways for young Saudis to not only succeed but also drive the Kingdom's economic and social progress."

The partnership between TikTok, INJAZ Al-Arab and INJAZ Saudi seeks to inspire students to seek employment and explore creating their own opportunities in the dynamic world of entrepreneurship. This event, including many others planned in the series, will influence the broader community, and contribute to the development of a more entrepreneurial culture in Saudi Arabia. The initiative is designed to engage university students in the real-world challenges of entrepreneurship, business management, and financial literacy.

The initiative aims to facilitate the creation of 50 student enterprises across universities on two major programs – The Company Program and It’s my Business Program. Students will go on to a nation-wide competition for the ‘Company of the Year’ Award. The winning team would then advance to the regional competition, INJAZ AL Arab’s capstone event the “Youth Entrepreneurship Celebration”, which would gather students from across 13 MENA countries.

Injaz and TikTok will host in-person and virtual, interactive and practical experiential learning sessions for 6,000 high school and university students across 85 educational institutes across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These sessions will not only impart essential skills but also provide students with opportunities to learn directly from industry experts, bridging the gap between education and practical experience.

About INJAZ Al-Arab

Operating in 13 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, INJAZ Al-Arab is the only non-profit organization in the region that harnesses the mentorship of business leaders to help inspire a culture of entrepreneurship and business innovation among Arab youth. Partnering with leading companies in the private sector, INJAZ Al-Arab equips the youth to drive the economies of the Arab world forward through training designed to inspire them to develop ambition, entrepreneurship, and professional skills. Named one of the top 100 NGOs in the world by NGO Advisor for six consecutive years, INJAZ Al-Arab has influenced the lives of over 7 million students since its inception in 2004.

INJAZ Al-Arab is a member of Junior Achievement, the world’s largest and fastest-growing youth organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.

For more information: https://www.injazalarab.org/