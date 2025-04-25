Dubai: The UAE’s most influential minds in HR, talent development, and workforce innovation are gathering for Future Workforce Summit 2025 taking place on Wednesday, April 30, at Address Sky View Hotel in Dubai.

Organised by KT Events, the one-day summit themed ‘Innovate, Inspire, Transform, reflects the UAE's commitment to being a global talent hub across sectors such as technology, healthcare, finance, and renewable energy. The summit will also examine how organisations adapt to the expectations of Gen-Z employees – from redefining workplace values to creating inclusive and purpose-driven environments.

The Future Workforce Summit 2025 is designed to spark vital conversations, challenge traditional norms, and redefine the future of work in the UAE and beyond.

Pillars of workplace culture

It will be a day of visionary dialogues and transformational insights. The summit will start with a keynote exploring the synergy between talent, technology, and organisational culture.

Topics throughout the day will cover how AI is transforming HR through smarter recruitment and workforce planning. There will also be a discussion on the importance of employer branding in attracting and retaining top talent, and how mental health and employee well-being are becoming core pillars of workplace culture.

A dedicated session will shed light on nationalisation strategies and their role in building a future-ready workforce in the UAE.

Leadership development will take centre stage, with focus on empathy, adaptability, and the power of continuous learning. Rounding out the agenda, the discussion will explore the UAE’s transformation into a global talent destination and how business-friendly policies, sectoral demand, and visionary leadership are shaping the region’s workforce strategy.

Honouring top CHROs

A major highlight of the day will be the exclusive curtain reveal of the “Top CHRO Leaders of the Year”, celebrating outstanding individuals who have redefined HR leadership across the region. These changemakers will be honoured for their strategic vision, people-first culture, and transformative impact in shaping the workforce of tomorrow. This recognition will add a special note of inspiration and celebration to the summit.

Championing nationalisation, inclusion

The summit will also deep dive into the role of localisation in workforce planning by highlighting the importance of integrating cultural awareness with global HR best practices. Attendees will gain insights into how Emiratisation and similar initiatives are actively redefining talent strategies in the UAE, while maintaining the country’s competitive edge.

This summit is more than just a gathering, it’s a movement to reimagine the future of work. It is a platform where innovation meets strategy, and where ideas become actions.