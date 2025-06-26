Weyay Bank is proud to announce its sponsorship of the "Choose Your Major" exhibition, an initiative designed for high school students aspiring to pursue higher education. The exhibition, held at Mishref Fairground from June 24th to 26th, aims to help students make informed decisions about their academic and professional futures.

Weyay Bank's Commitment to Supporting Kuwaiti Youth

Weyay Bank's sponsorship of this exhibition underscores its unwavering commitment to supporting Kuwaiti youth and empowering them to achieve their ambitions. Recognizing that young people are the leaders of tomorrow and the foundation of development, Weyay Bank is dedicated to providing them with comprehensive support through educational initiatives and development programs. The bank views its contribution to guiding students toward specializations that align with the job market and Kuwait's development needs as an integral part of its social responsibility.

A Pioneering Event for the Future of Youth

The "Choose Your Major" exhibition is the first of its kind in Kuwait, bringing together representatives from both public and private universities. Students and parents will have the opportunity to directly engage with academic advisors and admissions representatives from various universities, gaining comprehensive information about available majors, admission requirements, and study prerequisites. This platform also allows students to explore diverse educational options, compare study programs, and ask questions to help them determine the most suitable academic path for their interests and abilities.

Special Benefits for Weyay Bank Customers

In addition to its educational focus, Weyay Bank is highlighting its seamless digital banking experience, which enables students to open bank accounts in minutes without needing to visit a physical branch. The Weyay app facilitates digital transfers of student allowances to their Weyay accounts and provides instant access to a digital SELECT prepaid card. This card, specifically designed for students receiving allowances, offers a range of benefits tailored to their lifestyle, including cashback offers on purchases and exclusive discounts at a wide network of stores, restaurants, cafes, and entertainment services popular with this age group.