PRCA Mena – the regional arm of the world’s largest professional body for PR and communications – has announced the agenda for its flagship Annual Conference 2025, taking place on Thursday, 11 September in Dubai. The full-day event will run from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM, followed by an exclusive members-only sundowner.

The programme is structured around four key content streams — Industry & Influence, Innovation & Impact, Reputation & Responsibility and NextGen’s Shifting Perspectives. Sessions will unpack everything from AI’s evolving role in PR and emotional intelligence in leadership, to mental wellbeing, pitch fatigue, client-agency boundaries, purpose-washing, Gen Z-led change and brand resilience.

Attendees will also hear the launch of three major publications: PRCA Mena Mental Health Report 2025, Pitch Forward Report 2025 and the AI in PR Report 2025 alongside a featured spotlight on the winners of the PRCA Mena Young Lions PR Competition.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, said:

“This agenda was built to reflect the actual conversations taking place inside agencies, client teams, and newsrooms across the region. It’s about relevance over rhetoric—unpacking where we’re going as an industry, and where we might be getting in our own way.”

Early bird discounts on tickets end on 24 July at 5:00 PM GST.

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.