Dubai, UAE – The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully organised its 3rd Panel Discussion of the year under the powerful theme: “Your Waste, My Treasure: Advancing Circular Economy through Waste Valorisation.” The event that took place on 25th June 2025 was hosted by Dubai Chambers, it brought together a diverse group of experts, youth, and sustainability stakeholders to explore the transformative role of waste valorisation in achieving a circular economy in the UAE and the wider region.

The event opened with EEG’s renowned Inter-School Debate between member schools of the Emirates Environmental Group which was launched earlier in the year, where students enthusiastically debated the motion: “Waste Valorisation: A Key to Achieving Circular Economy in the UAE and Beyond?” Representing the Proposition, The Millennium School, Dubai argued that, “Waste valorisation enables resource efficiency, reduces landfill dependence and is central to closing the loop in a circular economy.”

Speaking for the Opposition, JSS International School, Dubai countered, “Waste valorisation alone is insufficient; without systemic change in consumption, design and infrastructure, circularity cannot be fully achieved and realised.” This engaging youth segment reflects EEG’s strong commitment to environmental education and to nurturing the next generation of sustainability champions.

While the expert panel discussion brought together a stellar lineup of natinal and regional sustainability thought leaders and innovators, including Mr. Tim Clarke, CEO of Warsan Waste Management Company; Ms. Ceylan Üren, Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer of The Waste Lab; Dr. Udayan Banerjee, Advisor to the CEO of Cleanco Waste Treatment LLC; Prof. Mohammednoor Al Tarawneh from UAE University; Ms. Muna Al Nahdi, Director of Sustainability & Consultancy at FARNEK; Eng. Ahmed Moosa Alkhajeh, Head of Waste Project Design and Implementation Section - Waste Strategy and Projects Department, Dubai Municipality; and Dr. Daker AlRabaya, CEO of Waste Processing & Recycling Business at BEEAH Group.

The session delivered a breadth of ideas, with dynamic, back-and-forth exchanges that elevated the discussion beyond expectations. Speakers shared sector-specific updates, highlighted key challenges, and explored the potential for cross-sector collaboration—captivating the audience and sparking significant interest. They addressed not only the complex issues surrounding waste management but also constructively challenged and supported one another’s viewpoints, contributing to a dialogue that was open, inclusive, and free from bias. A robust audience Q&A segment followed, with questions coming from attendees of all backgrounds, including engaged high school students. If not for time constraints, the discussion could have continued well beyond the allotted hour, as each speaker had more to contribute. The discussion witnessed attendance from private sector, government agencies, schools, media, VIPs and foreign dignitaries.

“The conversation during the panel discussion was a vital step towards mobilising actionable solutions to ensure that waste is no longer seen as a burden, but as a valuable resource that drives innovation, economic opportunity, and environmental resilience,” said Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder & Chairperson of EEG who moderated the session.

She added: “Bringing together voices from industry, government, academia and youth created a collaborative platform to accelerate the region’s transition to a truly circular economy.”

Throughout the session, participants explored the environmental, economic and social impacts of waste valorisation, the development of cutting-edge technologies such as the Warsan Waste-to-Energy facility, and Dubai’s bold vision to achieve zero landfill by 2030. The dialogue underscored the UAE’s role as a regional pioneer in embedding circular economy principles into national sustainability frameworks.

Key themes that emerged during the discussion included the importance of public-private partnerships in accelerating the shift from waste to resource; the growing relevance of innovative reuse, recycling and upcycling models; and the central role of policy, behavioural change and education in enabling circularity. Experts also stressed the need for robust metrics, system design, and investment in innovation ecosystems to scale up impact and achieve long-term sustainability goals.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal #9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Goal #11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal #12: Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal #13: Climate Action, and Goal #17: Partnerships for the Goals, this panel reaffirmed the urgent need for integrated, inclusive and forward-thinking approaches to address global environmental challenges and unlock a regenerative, circular future for the UAE and beyond.

This impactful forum was made possible through the generous support of McDonald’s UAE and Accenture, who served as the Main Sponsors—demonstrating their long-standing commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable innovation. Farnek contributed as the Support Contributor, reinforcing their leadership in environmental solutions. The event also benefited from the hospitality of Al Khoory Hotel, who provided catering services, and was enriched by the ongoing collaboration with EEG’s Panel Discussions Partner, the Arabia CSR Network. Additional support came from prominent organisations including the Emirates Green Building Council, the Clean Energy Business Council, and the Swiss Business Council, showcasing a unified drive toward cross-sector environmental impact.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).