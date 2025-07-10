Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 is set to strike all the right chords this season with an incredible line-up of live entertainment, concerts, theatrical performances, cultural events, and comedy shows lighting up the city from now until 31 August. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s entertainment calendar features international legends, regional sensations, West End tributes, and a packed roster of top-tier comedians, all performing live at some of Dubai’s most iconic venues.

From soul-stirring musicals to sold-out stand-up, every show is part of the dynamic DSS programme featuring thousands of things to do citywide. DSS 2025 has a seat waiting whether a music fan, theatre-goer, or comedy lover.

FESTIVAL FAVOURITES

DSS turns up the volume this July with the return of Beat The Heat DXB Concert Series, one of the summer’s biggest indoor entertainment highlights. After a high-energy kickoff on 4 and 5 July, the excitement continues from 11 to 13 July at Zabeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, showcasing the best of regional talent. Presented in collaboration with Spotlight Live, this year’s line-up features Soulja, Montiyago, Bader Al Shuaibi, Abdulaziz Louis, Nasser Abbas, Akhras, Big Sam, and Lana Lubany, making it a must on every summer calendar.

Brand-new for 2025, DSS Gahwa Beats is set to bring a fresh kind of buzz to Dubai’s weekends with a series of free, high-energy Saturday pop-ups celebrating the city’s vibrant coffee culture. Taking place on 26 July, as well as 2, 9, 16, and 23 August, this brand-new experience blends live music, community vibes, and surprise giveaways at select cafés across the city. Exact locations will be revealed in the coming weeks.

POWERHOUSE VOCALS

Filipino singer-songwriter TJ Monterde performs live at Coca-Cola Arena on 13 July, serenading fans with acoustic OPM hits and heartfelt originals. The stage then lights up for Bollywood powerhouse Shreya Ghoshal on 19 July at Dubai World Trade Centre, as the award-winning vocalist returns to Dubai for an evening of cinematic melodies and chart-topping ballads.

Spacetoon Memories with Assem Sukkar takes over Zabeel Theatre from 2 to 3 August, celebrating 25 years of the iconic Arabic-dubbed channel with soundtracks that shaped a generation. Families can also look forward to a magical week of musical theatre at Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s Meyana Auditorium, with classic tales including Aladdin from 12 to 27 August, The Little Mermaid from 13 to 26 August, Alice in Wonderland from 19 to 23 August, and Treasure Island from 20 to 24 August - all brought to life on stage in fun, interactive performances for all ages.

Rounding out the summer’s live music line-up, South Border and Kris Lawrence reunite for a one-night concert on 16 August at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, performing their most beloved R&B and OPM hits in a show that promises soulful vocals, smooth harmonies and plenty of nostalgia. Also this August, Kingdom Festival brings Afrobeat and Amapiano vibes to Dubai World Trade Centre on 9 August, with artists including Zakes Bantwini, Uncle Waffles and Swazi DJ. On 15 August, Best of Anime by Dreamlights brings beloved anime soundtracks to life with live piano and violin at Zabeel Theatre, in a special concert for anime fans of all ages.

On 23 August, Dubai Opera welcomes Natalie Imbruglia for an intimate one-night-only concert featuring beloved hits, alongside acoustic cuts from across her award-winning career. Grammy-winning artist Macy Gray brings the season to a soulful close on 29 August at Coca-Cola Arena, performing her global hits, including the unforgettable “I Try” in a high-energy live show. The following night, on 30 August, Pakistani Punjabi singer Rahat Ali Khan returns to the stage in Dubai, at Coca-Cola Arena, for an evening of romantic ballads and soul-stirring vocals. DSS 2025 then concludes on 31 August with Hearts in Harmony at Dubai Opera, featuring Javed Ali and Ustad Ghulam Ali in a special two-act celebration of melody, legacy and live performance.

Also on 29 and 30 August, Red Carpet debuts at Dubai Opera, a unique Arabic stage production inspired by talent shows, where performers face a live judging panel and audiences are encouraged to vote for their favourites in a colourful music and dance-filled play.

LAUGH-OUT-LOUD LINE-UP

Comedy fans should mark their calendars for a summer of big laughs. On 16 August, Roxy Cinemas at Dubai Hills Mall flips the script with Comedy Night, a one-off stand-up show staged inside the cinema itself, complete with reclining seats, popcorn, and a line-up of Dubai-based talent bringing the laughs.

The season wraps with Gaurav Gupta at Dubai College Auditorium on 30 August, as the dentist-turned-comedian delivers two back-to-back sets of his signature Hindi storytelling, Punjabi humour and uproarious observations on modern life.

CULTURE & HERITAGE

Running from 25 July to 1 August, Dubai Dates 2025 returns to Qalaat Al Remaal on Dubai-Al Ain Road with a week-long celebration of the UAE’s most iconic fruit. Organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, visitors can explore a wide range of date varieties, learn about traditional harvesting and cultivation methods, and enjoy family-friendly activities rooted in Emirati heritage.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For more information, visit the Dubai Summer Surprises website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

About Dubai Summer Surprises 2025:

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 takes over the city for its 28th edition from 27 June to 31 August, showcasing the summer as one of the best value times of the year to experience Dubai. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the most value-packed edition of DSS this year promises a summer well spent for everyone with thousands of offers and things to do for 66 non-stop days. For the first time ever in DSS history, the city's retail sector is anchored around three distinct shopping seasons - Summer Holiday Offers from 27 June to 17 July, Great Dubai Summer Sale from 18 July to 10 August, and Back to School from 11 to 31 August. Each period unlocks exclusive new retail promotions, spectacular mall activations, and life-changing raffles, alongside world-class gastronomy, hospitality, indoor family fun, and a packed events calendar. Bringing together a mix of not-to-be-missed, brand-new experiences and returning festival favourites for every preference and price point, there are endless reasons to stay, play, shop, and celebrate an exciting summer season together. DSS 2025 truly delivers unforgettable moments for everyone, whether families, friends, couples, residents, or visitors.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

