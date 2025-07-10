Dubai – UAE: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is proud to announce the upcoming Forum on Islamic Banking and Finance, set to take place on August 23, 2025, at the prestigious Islamic Cultural Centre in London, UK. Under the theme “Advancing Islamic Finance in a Global Financial Hub”, this high-profile event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, Shariah scholars, and financial experts to explore the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the rapidly growing Islamic finance sector.

The forum will serve as a dynamic platform to foster dialogue, share global best practices, and strengthen the UK’s position as a leading hub for Islamic finance in Europe. With sessions covering Islamic banking, Sukuk, Takaful, and Shariah-compliant investments, attendees will gain actionable insights into regulatory developments, fintech innovations, and the convergence of ethical finance with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, emphasized the forum’s significance, stating, “The UK has long been a pioneer in embracing Islamic finance, and this forum represents a pivotal opportunity to strengthen its role as a global leader. By bringing together key stakeholders, we aim to foster collaboration, address challenges, and unlock new opportunities in Shariah-compliant banking, Sukuk, Takaful, and ethical investments. This event will not only highlight the UK’s progressive regulatory environment but also showcase how Islamic finance aligns with broader goals of financial inclusion and sustainability.”

The forum will include keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, where participants can engage with thought leaders and professionals shaping the future of Islamic finance. The forum is designed for banking and finance professionals, regulators, asset managers, Shariah advisors, academics, and fintech innovators seeking to deepen their knowledge and explore partnerships in the Islamic finance industry. With limited sponsorship opportunities and early bird registration discounts available until July 23, 2025.

About Alhuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 104 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry.