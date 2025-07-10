Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – In an evening that beautifully combined medical knowledge and aesthetics, Dr. Lobna Gamal — Aesthetic Dermatology Consultant and Brand Ambassador for Innovyal in Saudi Arabia — led a distinguished educational scientific event held at the Rosewood Hotel in Jeddah. The event was organized by Innovyal, a pioneer in advanced medical cosmetic products.

Titled "INNOVYAL T.X.A CREAM", the evening attracted a wide audience of leading dermatologists, aesthetic medicine specialists, and skincare enthusiasts. The event focused on showcasing the latest innovations in treating skin pigmentation using active ingredients found in Innovyal products — most notably, Tranexamic Acid.

Dr. Lobna Gamal delivered an in-depth scientific lecture where she presented the latest treatment protocols for skin discoloration, supported by recent clinical studies and trials demonstrating significant improvements in skin clarity and tone from the very first sessions. She highlighted the efficacy of INNOVYAL T.X.A INTENSE CORRECTOR, emphasizing its suitability for all skin types, including sensitive, eczema-prone, and acne-inflamed skin.

Dr. Gamal also underscored the importance of combining Innovyal’s advanced formulations — such as Hyaluronic Acid, Tranexamic Acid, Niacinamide, and PDRN — with modern technologies for pigmentation treatment. This synergistic approach, she noted, ensures safe, non-invasive, and long-lasting results.

She stressed the necessity of adopting a holistic treatment approach that combines deep hydration with cellular renewal to achieve optimal outcomes. Regular use of Innovyal's solutions for no less than eight weeks, she explained, significantly boosts treatment effectiveness and delivers lasting improvement.

About Dr. Lobna Gamal:

Dr. Lobna Gamal is a prominent figure in aesthetic dermatology in Saudi Arabia. She currently leads Stars Smile Clinics in Jeddah and brings over 15 years of experience in delivering top-tier dermatological care. Known for her dedication to staying at the forefront of skincare and aesthetic technology, Dr. Gamal is highly regarded for her ability to simplify complex medical information, making her a trusted voice within both the medical community and among skincare-conscious audiences.

About Innovyal:

Innovyal is a leading innovator in the development of medical-grade aesthetic skincare products. The company is renowned for its patented Boost & Shield™ technology, which combines potent active ingredients to enhance skin radiance and texture safely and effectively.