UAE, Dubai: Interactive live-streaming service Twitch delivered a comprehensive lineup of keynote sessions, workshops and discussion panels at the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy. Designed to empower streamers, Twitch’s events provided a clear roadmap for streamers to launch, grow, and monetise their channels, reinforcing its commitment to the vibrant digital community.

The sessions, held at Twitch House space, were structured to guide streamers through every stage of their journey, from account setup to brand collaborations. They were tailored to address the unique opportunities and challenges of streaming content.

Twitch said, “Across MENA, we’re seeing strong growth on Twitch, driven by a growing appetite for interactive live content and real- time community engagement. Our focus is on investing in streamers through tools, education, and localised support that help them launch, grow, and monetise sustainably. From expanding full Arabic right-to-left support across web and mobile to delivering hands-on education, we are building a service that supports long-term growth, and helps streamers turn their passion into something enduring.”

Launch and growth on Twitch

A series of foundational sessions were designed to onboard and accelerate the growth of new streamers. Starting your Journey, a comprehensive workshop offered every day throughout the summit, was led by Roy Alkhoueiry, Senior Strategic Partnership Manager for MENA at Twitch. This workshop offered a step-by-step introduction to the service, covering everything from account setup and safety settings to streaming software and understanding the pathways to Affiliate and Partner status.

Creators explored growth tactics during the Discoverability on Twitch, Growth, and Tools workshop, which also ran three times. Co-led by Roy Alkhoueiry and Maria Komarova, a Strategic Partner Manager for EMEA at Twitch, this workshop explained how to leverage the service's discoverability flywheel, master clipping and VOD strategies, and use data to track meaningful progress.

Monetisation

Participating creators learned to transform their passion into a profession through dedicated monetisation sessions. Making Money On Twitch, a session led by Roy Alkhoueiry, ran three times during the summit and aimed to demystify early monetization opportunities, explaining how to effectively use core features like Subscriptions, Bits, and Community Gifting to generate income from day one.

For those ready to scale their monetization, Maria Komarova led Monetization through Ads, Brands and Campaigns, another workshop offered three times, exploring how to maximise ad revenue and leverage Twitch's Bounty Board and Creator Sponsorship Network (CSPON) to secure brand partnerships and sponsored opportunities.

Success on Twitch

To provide real-world context and advanced skills, Twitch hosted sessions focused on long-term growth and professional collaborations. A panel discussion titled Creator Insights: What Success Looks like on Twitch, featured several successful streamers from gaming, IRL, and lifestyle categories. Panelists shared their authentic journeys, offering invaluable advice on overcoming early challenges, successful monetisation, and working with brands.

The workshop titled Brand Collaborations on Twitch, held twice during the summit, further equipped creators for professional success. Co-led by Roy Alkhoueiry and Mireille Iskander, a Program & Activation Manager at Twitch’s Brand Partnership Studio, this workshop used real-world case studies to teach streamers how to craft compelling pitches, negotiate terms, and execute exceptional brand campaigns live on stream.

The fourth edition 1 Billion Followers Summit, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, took place from 9 to 11 January 2026 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

The summit featured 580+ sessions and specialised networks, and hosted 15,000+ content creators and influencers, 500+ expert speakers with a collective following of 3.5+ billion, and 150+ CEOs and global experts. The event attracted over 30,000 attendees from around the globe.

