Abu Dhabi – As part of the Year of the Community, and in line with Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the social care ecosystem and foster strategic dialogue aimed at enhancing quality of life, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi has announced the second edition of the Social Care Forum. Under the theme “Future-Ready Social Care: People, Practice, and Policy ,” the forum will take place on 24–25 September at Hilton Yas Abu Dhabi

As the largest event of its kind in the Emirate, the forum will bring together leading experts, decision-makers, and local and international specialists in the social sector to explore key trends and developments in this vital field, aligning with the objectives of the Year of the Community 2025

The forum builds on the remarkable success of its first edition launched by the Department in 2024, which served as a strategic platform for social care stakeholders to address key challenges and opportunities, and contributed to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s integrated social care system. It aims to support ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life through developing social policies and services and exchanging global experiences and best practices

Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Licensing and Social control Sector at the Department of Community Development, said that the first edition of the Social Care Forum served as a pioneering regional platform that brought together a wide range of local and international professionals and enriched strategic dialogue based on knowledge and practical experience.

“In this second edition, we continue to build on that momentum by deepening the discussions and expanding participation around the future of the social care system,” he added.

He mentioned that this year’s forum focuses on key themes including the future of social policies, workforce empowerment, data-driven practices, as well as the role of partnerships, technology, and innovation in developing sustainable social solutions. The forum also aligns with the objectives of the Year of the Community 2025 through supporting families and communities and enhancing social cohesion and well-being

The second edition of the forum will highlight a wide range of essential topics that align with future trends in the social care sector, including the role of governments in shaping the future of care, the impact of digital transformation and artificial intelligence on service delivery and its implications for social care professionals and institutions, the empowerment of specialized workforces, and the strengthening of public-private partnerships. It will also explore emerging social issues such as child protection and family cohesion, while emphasizing the importance of adopting inclusive and evidence-based care models that meet the needs of all community groups, including children, youth, senior citizens, and families

The forum will also focus on topics such as attracting young talent, promoting supportive work environments, and developing proactive support programs that cover different life stages. It will explore successful global experiences in social policy and dedicate space to showcasing the work of field professionals and presenting innovative models that can be applied in practice

Interactive sessions will feature hands-on presentations and direct audience discussions addressing various topics such as elder care, family empowerment, youth development, and the measurement of social policy impact. The forum will also offer a specialized training program through certified tracks covering critical topics including the use of artificial intelligence in social care services, child protection and early risk detection, trauma-informed case management, and child and parent-centered family care. These programs represent a valuable opportunity to enhance the competencies of social care professionals and develop their practical skills within a long-term professional development journey

The Social Care Forum reflects the Department of Community Development’s commitment to building a safe and inclusive social environment in Abu Dhabi by developing policies and programs based on global best practices and activating collaboration frameworks and knowledge exchange to drive meaningful impact and build a modern social system that enhances quality of life for all members of society.

-Ends-

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi was established in 2018 with the aim of regulating and overseeing the social sector through the development of legislation, policies, strategies, standards, and operational systems to enhance quality of life and ensure dignity for all community members. The Department provides high-quality and efficient social services that meet the needs of all segments of society and seeks to raise awareness, foster knowledge, and create innovative solutions to address priority social challenges

You can follow the Department’s social media accounts on:

Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / YouTube

@DCDAbuDhabi