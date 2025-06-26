Continuing its mission to inspire climate action, The Climate Tribe has officially launched a first-of-its-kind hub dedicated to impact storytelling, sustainable design, and community engagement

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Established by Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan in 2023, The Climate Tribe is a UAE-based social enterprise dedicated to inspiring collective climate action. Serving as a platform for sharing creative ideas and mobilising the local community through workshops and activations around the UAE, The Climate Tribe has now opened the doors to its own collaborative hub in Abu Dhabi. It not only operates as a community-led mission; The Climate Tribe also functions as a fully-operating business that supports brands, organisations, and institutions in communicating their sustainability efforts through an impact production studio, white-labeled storytelling, and bespoke community engagement initiatives. Marking The Climate Tribe Hub’s first event, The Climate Tribe Live!’ started the conversation on June 23rd with an intimate gathering to showcase the organisation’s impact and set the tone for what’s to come.

The inaugural event, set within the entirely sustainably designed hub, showcased the power of creativity, collaboration, and community as catalysts for transformation. Guests had the chance to learn more about The Climate Tribe’s journey so far and the group’s impact through a captivating short film. After, Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President & CEO of The Climate Tribe, shared her inspiration for the organisation, perspectives on the current state of global climate action, and her aspirations for a more sustainable future in the UAE and beyond.

“The Climate Tribe began with a vision to inspire climate action through storytelling, creativity, and shared purpose,” said Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President & CEO of The Climate Tribe. “With 2025 being the Year of Community in the UAE, we are proud to align with our national vision as we now mark this new chapter in our journey.”

“Building on the impact we have created through dynamic storytelling, community engagement and bold partnerships over the last two years, the opening of our Hub paves the way for deeper conversations and tangible solutions in our collective mission towards climate action. I look forward to seeing the ideas and collaborations that will flourish within this space to shape a more sustainable future,” Her Highness continued.

‘The Climate Tribe Live!’ also took attendees through the journey of transforming an online movement into a physical home by highlighting The Climate Tribe Hub’s innovative and community-centered sustainable design. Developed hand in hand with local artisans, makers, and designers, the Hub is a celebration of collaboration, creativity, and Emirati heritage. Contributors included Alchemy, Alghadeer Emirati Crafts, Date Form by ARDH Collective, Byblos, Datecrete, Desert Board, PlyPalm, Tashkeel and Tibrah who all played a vital role in shaping the space through thoughtful design choices and low-impact, locally sourced materials.

Built not just as a co-working venue, but more importantly as a co-creation space, the Hub brings together creativity and cause under one roof, offering a place for the community to connect, ideate, and drive climate action. Following a mini-documentary on the Hub’s development, members of The Climate Tribe’s leadership team – including Executive Director, Hind Al Ghseen; Editor-in-Chief, Manal Shaikh; and Director of Community Impact, Aysha Hareb Al Dhaheri – shared their reflections on the design process and how it aligns with the group’s mission.

Spotlighting the community behind The Climate Tribe, the session concluded with a panel discussion from workshop participants, filmmakers, editors, and project partners who shared what being part of the movement has meant to them. In a relaxed yet engaging discussion, they highlighted the real people and stories behind every project and the ripple effect on the environment, reinforcing The Climate Tribe Hub as a space for collaboration and driving positive change.

Reflecting on the launch of The Climate Tribe Hub and the success of its inaugural gathering, Hind Al Ghseen, Executive Director at The Climate Tribe, stated, “The Climate Tribe Hub is a true reflection of our values – built in collaboration with local artisans, designers, and sustainability experts who brought the space to life using thoughtful, low-impact practices. From the materials chosen to the storytelling woven into every corner, the Hub celebrates Emirati heritage and community craftsmanship. It stands as a symbol of what can be achieved when creativity, culture, and purpose come together.”

Since its founding in 2023, The Climate Tribe has united over 2,200 community members through meaningful, hands-on action. Beyond its digital platform of creative climate resources, the group

has facilitated over 70 community initiatives, contributing to the planting of 921 trees and the collecting and recycling of 8,656 kilograms of waste.

The launch of The Climate Tribe Hub marks an exciting new chapter for the movement, transforming its digital roots into a physical space for collaboration, creativity, and action. As a home for storytellers, changemakers, and community members alike, the hub will serve as a launchpad for deeper engagement and sustainable solutions. With its inaugural event setting the

tone, The Climate Tribe is poised to grow its impact even further, continuing to inspire local action and shape a more sustainable future for the UAE.